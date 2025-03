Bringing back a woolly mammoth isn’t as simple as finding some frozen DNA and zapping it back to life like in a sci-fi movie (looking at you, "Jurassic Park").

Instead, researchers are taking a more scientific approach — using elephant cells to create an elephant-mammoth hybrid. Since the mammoth's closest living relative is the Asian elephant, scientists are editing its DNA to include woolly mammoth traits, such as thick fur, fat deposits and cold resistance.

The process involves extracting DNA from well-preserved mammoth remains and using CRISPR gene-editing technology to modify Asian elephant embryos. These embryos, containing mammoth-like characteristics, could then be implanted into a surrogate elephant mother or grown in an artificial womb.

While still in early stages, scientists have made progress toward creating viable hybrid embryos.