'Most Likely to' Questions Based on Big Five Personality Traits

Which of your coworkers is most likely to win at pub trivia? Which of your friends is most likely to forget their own mother's birthday? And most importantly, what does that say about them?

Psychologists who study the human personality often refer to the Big Five personality traits, a model that separates general characteristics into five categories: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and Neuroticism. This psychological model is also known by the acronyms, OCEAN and CANOE.

More importantly, you can use some fun "most likely to" questions to help determine which trait you relate to the most.

Over the decades, psychological studies have shown that personalities tend to stabilize after young adulthood, but more recent studies have found that life-changing events can have significant impacts. Though personalities are complex, this model can create a starting point for individuals to get to know each other and to encourage empathy for those who may think and react differently than you.

With all that in mind, here are some fun questions for your next dinner party or team outing.