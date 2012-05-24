Please enter terms to search for.

Inside the Mind

What are dreams really made of? Are humans the smartest animal? What causes schizophrenia? Travel inside the mind and find out how the human brain works.

Can You Become Ambidextrous Later in Life? It Depends

Most people throughout the world are right-handed. So can they teach themselves to use their left hands, too and become ambidextrous?

By Patty Rasmussen Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Do You Have an Inner Voice? Not Everyone Does

If you engage in constant self-talk, it may surprise you that some people think in pictures instead or do nothing at all. And the number of people truly having an inner monologue may not be as great as you think.

By Nathan Chandler Mar 2, 2020 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Can a Vision Board Really Affect Your Future?

Some people swear by vision boards for making their dreams come true. But is there any science to back them up?

By Alia Hoyt Feb 26, 2020 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Does Your Brain Get Tired Like the Rest of Your Body?

We all know what it feels like to be burned out. But does that really mean that our brain is tired? And is it the same as when other muscles tire out?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Nov 14, 2019 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Been Told You're Too Sensitive? You Might Be an Empath

Emotionally sensitive people sometimes get a bad rap from others. But being an empath can be a gift, as long as you take care of it. So how do you know if you're one?

By Alia Hoyt Oct 24, 2019 Inside the Mind / Emotions
The Big, Bad Brain Quiz

For what looks like a big old lump of putty, the human brain is a truly incredible thing. Think of it as the body's Mission Control Center. Find out how much of a brainiac you are with our quiz.

By Alia Hoyt Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
6 Common Hallucinations and What They Tell Us

People who hallucinate typically see, hear, feel, smell or otherwise experience things that simply aren't real. Often, these sensory fake-outs indicate a serious medical condition.

By Alia Hoyt Aug 29, 2019 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Freud and Oedipus: Does Either Still Matter?

Many of Sigmund Freud's well-known theories have been discredited by modern psychiatry. Does that include the Oedipus complex?

By John Donovan Aug 28, 2019 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Can Science Explain Why We Kiss With Our Eyes Closed?

Maybe. A study that wasn't even about kissing turned out to (sort of) give the answer.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky May 28, 2019 Inside the Mind / Emotions
Study Solves Why Drinking Gives You the Munchies

Researchers from Penn State University College of Medicine suggest that a shared circuit in the brain could be one reason why heavy drinking and high-fat 'junk food' cravings go hand in hand.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Apr 16, 2019 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Why Do People Keep Flaking Out?

It's not just your imagination — people feel freer to bail out on others at the last minute than they used to. But why?

By Danielle Douez Mar 26, 2019 Inside the Mind / Emotions
Regrets, We’ve Had a Few — But Why?

Ever had a "woulda, shoulda, coulda" feeling about something? It's called regret. What really triggers this emotion — and can we trust it?

By Dave Roos Mar 15, 2019 Inside the Mind / Emotions
The Mandela Effect: Why So Many Recall Events That Never Occurred

Do you have copy of that '90s family movie "Shazaam" at your parents' house? Actually, you don't because it doesn't exist. But you may think you do. Here's why.

By Nathan Chandler Mar 14, 2019 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Science Is Finding Out Why Some Love ASMR Videos and Others Hate Them

ASMR has become a pop phenomenon and scientists are trying to figure out why some people love those tingling-inducing videos and others can't stand them.

By Nathan Chandler Feb 12, 2019 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Try These 5 Daily Habits to Improve Your Life This Year

A new year is always a good time to set new goals. We've come up with five healthy changes that have been scientifically shown to improve your well-being.

By Dave Roos Jan 3, 2019 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
How Dopamine Works

You could call dopamine the most misunderstood neurochemical in the brain. It's allegedly the cause of people getting addicted to drugs, chocolate or video games. But what does really dopamine do?

By Patrick J. Kiger Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Mothers Prefer Daughters, Fathers Prefer Sons, Study Says

A new study shows that mothers prefer daughters and fathers prefer sons, regardless of economic background, contradicting an earlier well-known hypothesis.

By Alia Hoyt Nov 26, 2018 Inside the Mind / Emotions
Why Can We Hear Others' Footsteps, But Not Our Own?

The noises that others make — be it walking, chewing or breathing heavily — are very noticeable to us. Yet we seldom hear it in ourselves. Why is that?

By Alia Hoyt Sep 25, 2018 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Can You Be Addicted to Endorphins?

Roller coaster junkies rejoice: Riding these coasters could be a safe way to deal with your addiction to endorphins.

By Alia Hoyt Jul 30, 2018 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Your First Memory Is Probably Fiction

Is your first memory of lying in a crib? You may want to revisit that. A new large study found that nearly 40 percent of participants had a first memory that was improbably early.

By Alia Hoyt Jul 27, 2018 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Why Walking Through Doorways Makes Us Forget

Ever walked from your kitchen to the living room to find your phone and then forgotten what you were looking for once you got there? Researchers think your brain is hard-wired to undergo precisely that process of forgetting.

By Nathan Chandler Jul 10, 2018 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Research Confirms It: We Really Are Getting Dumber

A new study shows that IQ levels have been falling since 1975, reversing a 20th-century trend.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Jun 29, 2018 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Are Men or Women Better Navigators?

Researchers at the University of California finally have a scientific answer to this ages-old battle.

By Cherise Threewitt Jun 19, 2018 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
Do Rainy Days Really Get You Down?

Dark, cloudy skies and the drumbeat of raindrops on our windows tend to make people feel sad and forlorn, or at least that's what we have come to assume.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jun 12, 2018 Inside the Mind / Emotions
No More Sweet Tooth? Science Turns Off Sugar Cravings in Mice

Could manipulating the human brain's desire for sweet foods lead to new weight control methods and better treatments for eating disorders?

By John Perritano May 31, 2018 Inside the Mind / The Human Brain

