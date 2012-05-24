Inside the Mind

Advertisement

Most people throughout the world are right-handed. So can they teach themselves to use their left hands, too and become ambidextrous?
If you engage in constant self-talk, it may surprise you that some people think in pictures instead or do nothing at all. And the number of people truly having an inner monologue may not be as great as you think.
Some people swear by vision boards for making their dreams come true. But is there any science to back them up?
We all know what it feels like to be burned out. But does that really mean that our brain is tired? And is it the same as when other muscles tire out?
Emotionally sensitive people sometimes get a bad rap from others. But being an empath can be a gift, as long as you take care of it. So how do you know if you're one?
For what looks like a big old lump of putty, the human brain is a truly incredible thing. Think of it as the body's Mission Control Center. Find out how much of a brainiac you are with our quiz.
People who hallucinate typically see, hear, feel, smell or otherwise experience things that simply aren't real. Often, these sensory fake-outs indicate a serious medical condition.
Many of Sigmund Freud's well-known theories have been discredited by modern psychiatry. Does that include the Oedipus complex?
Maybe. A study that wasn't even about kissing turned out to (sort of) give the answer.
Researchers from Penn State University College of Medicine suggest that a shared circuit in the brain could be one reason why heavy drinking and high-fat 'junk food' cravings go hand in hand.
It's not just your imagination — people feel freer to bail out on others at the last minute than they used to. But why?
Ever had a "woulda, shoulda, coulda" feeling about something? It's called regret. What really triggers this emotion — and can we trust it?
Do you have copy of that '90s family movie "Shazaam" at your parents' house? Actually, you don't because it doesn't exist. But you may think you do. Here's why.
ASMR has become a pop phenomenon and scientists are trying to figure out why some people love those tingling-inducing videos and others can't stand them.
A new year is always a good time to set new goals. We've come up with five healthy changes that have been scientifically shown to improve your well-being.
You could call dopamine the most misunderstood neurochemical in the brain. It's allegedly the cause of people getting addicted to drugs, chocolate or video games. But what does really dopamine do?
A new study shows that mothers prefer daughters and fathers prefer sons, regardless of economic background, contradicting an earlier well-known hypothesis.
The noises that others make — be it walking, chewing or breathing heavily — are very noticeable to us. Yet we seldom hear it in ourselves. Why is that?
Roller coaster junkies rejoice: Riding these coasters could be a safe way to deal with your addiction to endorphins.
Is your first memory of lying in a crib? You may want to revisit that. A new large study found that nearly 40 percent of participants had a first memory that was improbably early.
Ever walked from your kitchen to the living room to find your phone and then forgotten what you were looking for once you got there? Researchers think your brain is hard-wired to undergo precisely that process of forgetting.
A new study shows that IQ levels have been falling since 1975, reversing a 20th-century trend.
Researchers at the University of California finally have a scientific answer to this ages-old battle.
Dark, cloudy skies and the drumbeat of raindrops on our windows tend to make people feel sad and forlorn, or at least that's what we have come to assume.
Could manipulating the human brain's desire for sweet foods lead to new weight control methods and better treatments for eating disorders?
