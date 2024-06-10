Breaking Down the Arc Length Formula

Before we can calculate arc length, we must first understand how to calculate circumference, as well as the relationship between circumference and a circle's (or arc's) radius. This relationship is said to have been discovered by the ancient Greeks more than 2,000 years ago, who assigned the Greek letter π (pi) to describe it.

If we have a circle on a piece of paper and draw a line segment straight across through its center and to the other side, we create what is known as a diameter. The straight line distance directly to the center is called the radius, which is always exactly half the length of the diameter.

Finding π

The Greeks also found that, by creating a diameter line segment out of string and wrapping it around the curved line edge of the circle, the circumference (or length around the circle) was equal to slightly more than three times the chord length of their string.

They gave this value the name π (Pi) and calculated more specific values for this ratio.

The true value of π uses and infinite, non-repeating number of decimal digits, but for our purposes we can say that π is equal to 3.14159. The exact value of the number is not all that important, since most calculators include a π key with a more precise figure.

With all that in mind, the formula for calculating any circle's circumference is the length of the diameter chord length times π (Dπ). You may also see this expressed as two times the radius times π (2rπ), but the result will be the exactly the same using either version of the formula.

For example, if a circle has a diameter of 4 inches, the circumference will be:

D x π = 4 in x 3.14159

4 in x 3.14159 = 12.566 in

or, since we know the radius is half the diameter (4 in / 2 = 2 in):

2 x r x π = 2 x 2 in x 3.14159

2 x 2 in x 3.14159 = 12.566 in