Math Concepts
Math is often called the universal language because no matter where you're from, a better understanding of math means a better understanding of the world around you. Learn about math concepts such as addition, subtraction, fractions, ratios and more.
Learn More
The Collatz conjecture can be worked on by 9-year-old math whizzes, but it's flummoxed some of the greatest minds of the past century. Will it ever be solved?
We take the mystery out of reporting the percent error correctly and show you how to use it in real life.
By Mark Mancini
Want to know the area of your pizza or the kitchen you're eating it in? Come on, and we'll show you how to figure it out with an area formula.
The very idea of trying to subtract one fraction from another may send you into convulsions of fear, but don't worry — we'll show you how.
You can find the distance between two points by using the distance formula. It's an application of the Pythagorean theorem. Remember that from high school algebra?
By Mark Mancini
When a peta and a tera won't do, you can now call on the quetta or the ronna prefixes. But just how big are these new metric systems of measurement?
By Alia Hoyt
How large does a random group of people have to be for a 50 percent chance to exist that at least two of the people will share a birthday?
With a little patience, you can master this trick of converting binary code to decimals — and have fun doing it!
By Mark Mancini
Both degrees and radians represent the measure of an angle in geometry. So, how do you convert one to the other?
By Mark Mancini
Most of the world uses meters, apart from the U.S. and a few other countries. So what's an easy way to convert from meters to feet and vice versa?
By Mark Mancini
Finding the range of a set of numbers is an easy subtraction problem!
There was a time (4,000 years ago) when simply being able to add might get your name on a clay tablet or help you accumulate vast wealth.
By Dave Roos
Converting kilogram measurements into pounds is not hard. We'll show you the textbook way plus two quick-and-dirty shortcuts.
By Mark Mancini
Many people get speed and velocity confused. It's no surprise because the terms are often used interchangeably. But they're not quite the same thing. So how do you find the velocity of an object?
By Mark Mancini
We'll show you both a quick and dirty way, and a precise, more complicated formula for converting a Celsius temperature to Fahrenheit (and vice versa).
Scientists have come up with a new formula to describe the shape of every egg in the world, which will have applications in fields from art and technology to architecture and agriculture.
Real numbers are the opposite of imaginary numbers and include every number you can think of.
A perfect square is a number, but it can also be explained using an actual square.
Dividing fractions is easy once you learn a couple of rules and remember three words — keep, change and flip.
Numerators and denominators, oh my! It sounds complicated, but learning how to multiply fractions is easy. It just takes three simple steps.
An imaginary number is a value that's the square root of a negative number. It can't exist on a one-dimensional number line. We'll explain.
Sir Isaac Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation helps put the laws of gravity into a mathematical formula. And the gravitational constant is the "G" in that formula.
By Mark Mancini
A unit circle is an important part of trigonometry and can define right angle relationships known as sine, cosine and tangent.
A multiplication table is an easy-to-use grid of numbers that can help you learn to multiply quickly by using the chart and, eventually, your memory.
Science requires that we make guesses, which is why we have confidence intervals.