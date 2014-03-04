Math Concepts

Even the Smartest Mathematicians Can't Solve the Collatz Conjecture
The Collatz conjecture can be worked on by 9-year-old math whizzes, but it's flummoxed some of the greatest minds of the past century. Will it ever be solved?

By Jesslyn Shields

How to Calculate the Percent Error Formula
We take the mystery out of reporting the percent error correctly and show you how to use it in real life.

By Mark Mancini

What Is the Area Formula for a Rectangle, a Triangle and a Circle?
Want to know the area of your pizza or the kitchen you're eating it in? Come on, and we'll show you how to figure it out with an area formula.

By Thomas Harlander

How to Subtract Fractions
The very idea of trying to subtract one fraction from another may send you into convulsions of fear, but don't worry — we'll show you how.

By Jesslyn Shields

What Is the Formula for Distance?
You can find the distance between two points by using the distance formula. It's an application of the Pythagorean theorem. Remember that from high school algebra?

By Mark Mancini

You Know the Kilo. Now Say Hello to the Quetta!
When a peta and a tera won't do, you can now call on the quetta or the ronna prefixes. But just how big are these new metric systems of measurement?

By Alia Hoyt

What Is the Birthday Paradox?
How large does a random group of people have to be for a 50 percent chance to exist that at least two of the people will share a birthday?

By Laurie L. Dove

How to Convert Binary Into Decimal (and Vice Versa)
With a little patience, you can master this trick of converting binary code to decimals — and have fun doing it!

By Mark Mancini

How to Easily Convert Degrees to Radians (and Radians to Degrees)
Both degrees and radians represent the measure of an angle in geometry. So, how do you convert one to the other?

By Mark Mancini

What's an Easy Way to Convert Meters to Feet?
Most of the world uses meters, apart from the U.S. and a few other countries. So what's an easy way to convert from meters to feet and vice versa?

By Mark Mancini

How to Find Range
Finding the range of a set of numbers is an easy subtraction problem!

By Jesslyn Shields

Thanks, Math! Four Times Numbers Changed the World
There was a time (4,000 years ago) when simply being able to add might get your name on a clay tablet or help you accumulate vast wealth.

By Dave Roos

How to Convert Kilograms to Pounds
Converting kilogram measurements into pounds is not hard. We'll show you the textbook way plus two quick-and-dirty shortcuts.

By Mark Mancini

What Is the Formula for Velocity?
Many people get speed and velocity confused. It's no surprise because the terms are often used interchangeably. But they're not quite the same thing. So how do you find the velocity of an object?

By Mark Mancini

What's an Easy Way to Convert Celsius Temps to Fahrenheit?
We'll show you both a quick and dirty way, and a precise, more complicated formula for converting a Celsius temperature to Fahrenheit (and vice versa).

By Sydney Murphy

Math World Egg-static About New Egg-shape Equation
Scientists have come up with a new formula to describe the shape of every egg in the world, which will have applications in fields from art and technology to architecture and agriculture.

By Jesslyn Shields

What Are Real Numbers?
Real numbers are the opposite of imaginary numbers and include every number you can think of.

By Jesslyn Shields

What Is a Perfect Square?
A perfect square is a number, but it can also be explained using an actual square.

By Jesslyn Shields

How to Divide Fractions
Dividing fractions is easy once you learn a couple of rules and remember three words — keep, change and flip.

By Jesslyn Shields

How to Multiply Fractions
Numerators and denominators, oh my! It sounds complicated, but learning how to multiply fractions is easy. It just takes three simple steps.

By Jesslyn Shields

What Are Imaginary Numbers?
An imaginary number is a value that's the square root of a negative number. It can't exist on a one-dimensional number line. We'll explain.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Gravitational Constant Is the "G" in Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation
Sir Isaac Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation helps put the laws of gravity into a mathematical formula. And the gravitational constant is the "G" in that formula.

By Mark Mancini

How to Use the Unit Circle in Trig
A unit circle is an important part of trigonometry and can define right angle relationships known as sine, cosine and tangent.

By Nokware Knight

It's Not Magic, It's Memorization: How to Use a Multiplication Table
A multiplication table is an easy-to-use grid of numbers that can help you learn to multiply quickly by using the chart and, eventually, your memory.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

What Are Confidence Intervals in Statistics?
Science requires that we make guesses, which is why we have confidence intervals.

By Jesslyn Shields