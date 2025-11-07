What's the Hardest Math Problem in the World? Try These 9

" " These math problems are a lot more complicated than the Pythagorean theorem. Raushan_films / Shutterstock

Mathematics is filled with complex challenges, but the hardest math problem in the world isn’t just a difficult question on a school test: It’s one that defies centuries of logic, calculation, and creativity.

Some of these problems—spanning concepts from geometry to algebra to real analysis involve—simple-looking equations and others require understanding infinite sequences, graph intersections, or functions on the complex plane.

They require understanding how a function satisfies conditions, how values correspond across dimensions, and how sequences evolve. The challenge is proving the solution holds for all values, functions, and variables across mathematical space.

Here’s a list of the most mind-bending unsolved problems and legendary puzzles in mathematics.