How Can Minus 40 Fahrenheit Equal Minus 40 Celsius?

If you live in the U.S., you probably use Fahrenheit, but most other places in the world use Celsius. Both were invented in the early- to mid-18th century by European scientists — Dutch physicist and inventor Daniel Fahrenheit and Swedish astronomer Anders Celsius.

The two scales differ in a couple of ways. First, the freezing and boiling points of water are different. In Fahrenheit, water freezes at 32 degrees and boils at 212 degrees, whereas in Celsius, water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees. Because there are 180 degrees between freezing and boiling in Fahrenheit and only 100 degrees between the two in Celsius, each degree is 1.8 times larger in Celsius than in Fahrenheit.

Here's how to easily convert between the two scales:

It's important to know that for every Celsius degree, there are 1.8 Fahrenheit degrees (or 9/5 degrees, to put it in a fraction).

Since the two scales start at different numbers — zero and 32 — converting between the two involves adding or subtracting 32.

To convert Celsius to Fahrenheit, multiply the temperature in Celsius by 1.8, then add 32. You can use this formula:

F = (1.8 x C) + 32

If you want to convert from Fahrenheit to Celsius, subtract 32 from the Fahrenheit temperature, then divide the result by 1.8 using this formula:

C = (F − 32)÷ 1.8

So, (1.8 x -40C) + 32 = -40F

It works the other way too. (-40F − 32) ÷ 1.8 = -40C

So, why is that? Both scales have to converge somewhere and minus 40 degrees just happens to be the spot. If you'd like to know the mathematical reason, keep reading.