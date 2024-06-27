Rectangular Prism Formulas, Types and Real-world Examples

All rectangular prisms consist of eight vertices that are connected by 12 edges ending at right angles. However, there are some differences between these types of three-dimensional shapes.

Regular Right Rectangular Prism

Right rectangular prisms are the most common, with real-life examples including buildings, shoe boxes and pretty much any other three-dimensional object resembling a four-sided fish tank.

Oblique Rectangular Prism

An oblique rectangular prism is a special case that allows us to draw parallelograms in three dimensions. These shapes closely resemble a regular right rectangular prism that is tipped off its axis to lean sideways.