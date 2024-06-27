Rectangular Prism Formulas, Types and Real-world Examples

For prisms, all the sides extend upward from the base area before being capped with a top face like a flat roof on a large building. Use the following formula variations to solve for both volume and surface area.
Volume of a Rectangular Prism
You can find the volume of a rectangular prism by multiplying its length, width, and height:
Once you calculate the volume of a three-dimensional shape with rectangular bases and six faces, ensure the measurement is recorded in cubic units to accommodate the object's three dimensions (e.g., inches3 or cm3).
Surface Area of a Rectangular Prism
Remember that the total surface area includes all the faces of the prism. There are six rectangular faces, so you must account for the lateral surface area of the sides with the addition of top and bottom faces. This is illustrated mathematically as: