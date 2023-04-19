What Does the Term 'Six Degrees of Separation' Mean?

Milgrim's original 1967 experiment worked like this. He recruited "starters" in Kansas and Nebraska and instructed them to deliver an envelope to a "target" individual in Massachusetts. They were told to mail the envelope to a close acquaintance who had a better chance of knowing the target. The acquaintance would do the same thing until the envelope reached the target.

Milgrim reported that "chains varied from two to 10 intermediate acquaintances, with the median at five." If there were an average of five intermediaries between strangers, then they were connected by six degrees.

But when you take a close look at Milgrim's data from that first envelope experiment, the results were less than stellar. Of the 60 envelopes he mailed to the "starters" in Kansas, only three ever made it to the intended target. That's a 5 percent success rate. And worse, they passed through an average of eight people, which is nine degrees of separation.

In the follow-up Nebraska study, Milgrim was able to achieve a 30 percent success rate and an average of six degrees. But Judith Kleinfeld, a psychology professor at the University of Alaska, wrote that Milgrim used a "passport" made of thick blue cardboard with the words "Harvard University" embossed in gold on it as the document that needed mailing, which might have increased the odds that the senders would try harder to find someone to take it. She also noted that most of the senders and targets were upper-income and therefore more likely to have a wider network of acquaintances than lower-income people.

Kleinfeld called the evidence from Milgrim's landmark 1967 study "scanty" and wondered if six degrees of separation was just an "academic urban myth."