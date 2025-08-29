8 Types of Data That Inform Insights and Relationships

" " It's really hard to analyze data if you don't understand the purpose of that type of data. Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Different problems require different kinds of information, and understanding the types of data is the first step to choosing the right analysis techniques.

Whether you’re a data scientist crunching numbers, a business analyst improving business processes or a marketer interpreting customer behavior, knowing how to classify data shapes every decision.

From numerical value to categorical variables, each type opens different doors for detecting relationships, visualizing trends and generating meaningful insights.