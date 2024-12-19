What State Gets the Most Snow? No. 1 Gets 6 Feet Per Year

States with a history of blizzards and stormy weather consistently land at the top of the list of snowy places because they possess all the right ingredients for winter conditions. Unpredictable weather patterns, you can expect these regions to deliver if you hope to find a white Christmas this year.

All average annual snowfall measurements in the following list are based on data from 2023.

Advertisement

1. Alaska (72.8 Inches)

The northernmost state in the country is also the snowiest state. This peninsula archipelago shares a border with two other snow capitals in the world: northern Canada and the eastern islands controlled by Russia.

Alaska's highest snowfall in recorded history occurred in the winter of 1952-1953, when the state experienced over 81 feet (25 meters).

2. New Hampshire (59.9 Inches)

New Hampshire is another state where you'll find a high likelihood of a winter wonderland. This New England gem experiences an average of almost 60 inches (152 cm), which makes it a prime location for winter sports.

3. Vermont (58.4 Inches)

Vermont is another top contender on the list of snowiest states in the U.S. From the mountainous terrain to the consistent freezing temperatures between November and April, tourists and residents can expect several feet of snow per year.

4. Maine (57.6 Inches)

Maine is known for its rugged coastlines and delicious lobster rolls, but it can also be one of the places that experience the most snowfall in the United States. It is the No. 4 snowy state on this list, with an average of between 50 and 70 inches (127 and 178 cm) annually.

5. New York (51.3 Inches)

New York City becomes the unofficial national capital of Christmas each year, and few holiday experiences can top a bit of snow in the famous Rockefeller Center. However, although the state is known for its big city, the rural northern regions of the state are the hidden gems around the holidays.

Trips to mountains such as the Adirondacks and Catskills will make you feel like you've stepped into a snow globe, while quaint towns like Saratoga Springs and Watertown offer beautiful places to warm up with a mug of hot cocoa.

6. Massachusetts (44.3 Inches)

Massachusetts is another state known for its rich American history and authentic New England living. It can also be an excellent destination if you want a perfect place to enjoy the most snow.

The average annual snowfall is generally much higher than in the rest of the country, with towns like Concord and Rockport being some of the most idyllic in winter.

7. Michigan (43.5 Inches)

States near Lake Erie and the other Great Lakes are known for the impressive amount of snow they receive during hard winters. Some years, Michigan has even recorded more than 300 inches (762 cm) of snow, but such exceptional winters are rare.

8. Connecticut (38.7 Inches)

Connecticut is a state in the northeastern United States that experiences a significant amount of snowfall on average. Salisbury, Litchfield and Kent are the top choices for cute winter towns where you can spend your holidays in a winter wonderland.

9. Minnesota (37.8 Inches)

From the Great Lakes to the Sawtooth Mountains, it's no wonder Minnesota falls in the top 10 states in the U.S. with higher-than-average snowfall.

Experiencing between 35 and 70 inches (89 to 178 cm) annually, Minnesota has hosted some of the most epic snowy football games at both the NFL and college levels.

10. Colorado (36.9 Inches)

This state is always on the radar for snow sports enthusiasts because the highest amount of snow typically stays close to the Rockies. Although it's not the snowiest state, Colorado has some of the most incredible mountain views globally, with an average snowfall of roughly 40 inches (102 cm) annually.