Climate & Weather

Atmospheric sciences help us understand and predict the weather. Learn about topics such as the seasons, why it snows, and how rainbows are formed.

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Scorching Heat in Pakistan May Have Set a World Record

The mercury soared to over 122 degrees Fahrenheit in Nawkwabash, Pakistan. It could be the highest April temp ever recorded on the planet.

By Mark Mancini May 7, 2018

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Scientists Predict Record-breaking 2018 Hurricane Season

Scientists across the globe attempt to forecast upcoming hurricane seasons in the Atlantic. But how — and are they right?

By John Donovan Apr 16, 2018

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Climate Change Threatens the Moai of Easter Island

The danger to the iconic statues is now greater than ever due to erosion and higher-energy wave action caused by climate change.

By Amanda Onion Mar 26, 2018

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 The Amazing, and Alarming, Science Behind Red Snow

Red snow? Yes. It totally exists. And while it might look cool, it's not exactly what you want to see from Mother Nature.

By Mark Mancini Feb 15, 2018

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Lightning Deaths in the US Are Way, Way Down

In the mid-20th century, lightning strikes killed hundreds of Americans each year. Now, that number's dropped to only a few dozen. What's changed?

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 20, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 As Earth's Climate Changes, Is It Time to Redefine the Four Seasons?

The four seasons experienced by Earth's midlatitude regions are being gradually altered by global warming — but a climate expert says they won't completely go away.

By Patrick J. Kiger Aug 28, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Scientists Develop Clearer Idea of How Dino-Killing Asteroid Changed Earth's Environment

A new model describes in more detail how the Chicxulub asteroid affected our planet, from dropping temperatures to pausing photosynthesis, with soot playing an integral part.

By Jesslyn Shields Aug 24, 2017

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Knowing a Tornado's Strength Could Save More Lives Than Knowing Its Exact Path

Researchers studying tornadoes use a common theory of economics to determine casualty rates.

By John Perritano May 30, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 'Pilot's Glory': Why a Rainbow Encircles an Airplane Shadow on Clouds

Very specific atmospheric conditions and just the right perspective are necessary to see the phenomenon.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 11, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Weather Patterns Are Getting Stuck as Climate Changes Affect the Jet Stream

Polar temperatures are changing more rapidly than equatorial ones, making the jet stream slower and wider, and extreme events longer-lasting.

By Jesslyn Shields Mar 31, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Becoming Better Solar Meteorologists, With Help From Some Monster Waves

Explosive solar events are bad news for Earth, so it's good to keep an eye on space weather. Newly discovered "Rossby-like" waves could help them out with that big job.

By Ian O'Neill Mar 29, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Yes, Wind Can Blow You Away If It's the Right Speed

We've all seen shots of meteorologists fighting gale-force winds to report on storms. So just how high can the winds get before the reporters are knocked off their feet?

By John Perritano Mar 16, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Earth's Early Atmosphere Was Briefly a Methane Haze

Earth's atmosphere used to be full of toxic hydrogen, but a brief period of methane smog cleared the way for valuable oxygen to set up shop.

By Jesslyn Shields Mar 15, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Green Fireball Lights Up Midwestern Night Skies

Midwestern night owls got a meteoric surprise this week.

By Jonathan Strickland Feb 6, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 NASA Investigates Cosmic Ray Impact on High-altitude Travelers

The atmosphere protects those of us here on land from cosmic radiation. So what about those who spend time above the clouds?

By Patrick J. Kiger Feb 6, 2017

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Death by Hurricane: It's the Water That You Really Have to Watch Out For

As Hurricane Matthew continues its deadly tour of the East Coast, HowStuffWorks Now explore all the ways these mega-storms can take you out.

By John Donovan Oct 7, 2016

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Weather Bombs Are Spectacularly Destructive

Weather bombs have produced some of the most destructive storms on record. So what is one exactly?

By Julia Layton Sep 20, 2016

Climate & Weather / Storms
 How a Single Lightning Strike Instantly Killed Hundreds of Reindeer

Herd animals stick together, but when there's a lightning storm, there may not be safety in numbers.

By Laurie L. Dove Sep 2, 2016

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 200 Years Ago, We Had a Year Without a Summer

More than two centuries ago, the biggest volcanic explosion in human history occurred. And it had far-reaching effects.

By Kate Kershner Aug 3, 2016

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 You Haven't Seen Lightning Until You've Seen This Slow-motion Lightning

Florida Tech filmed lightning strikes with powerful cameras that show the strikes almost 30 times slower than real life.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jun 8, 2016

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Tiny Louisiana Community Is Rapidly Vanishing Due to Rising Seas

Once 5 miles wide, the Isle de Jean Charles has shrunk to be a spit of land barely a quarter mile wide. Soon it will no longer exist.

By John Donovan May 24, 2016

Climate & Weather / Storms
 How El Nino Works

El Nino is anything but child's play when it comes to affecting the globe's weather — and, in turn, our economies, health and safety.

By Clint Pumphrey

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 The Aurora as Seen From Space Is Prettier Than You Ever Imagined

Just because astronauts are in space doesn't mean they can't use Twitter. These images of the Northern Lights were shot by International Space Station crewmembers.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jan 26, 2016

Climate & Weather / Storms
 10 Times It Has Rained Something Other Than Water

Frogs! Fish! Birds! A surprising number of things have rained down from the sky besides water. But how?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 'Fire Rainbows' and 'Sun Dogs': Weird Weather in the Smartphone Age

Smartphone cameras enable us to take striking pictures of strange atmospheric phenomena—though we don’t always know what we’re seeing.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 6, 2015