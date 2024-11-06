The Coldest State in the U.S. Is Below Freezing on Average

The following list looks at the states with the coldest average temperatures, ranked from coldest to relatively warmest (but still pretty cold).

1. Alaska: 26 F (-3.3 C)

" " Alaska. Patrick J. Endres / Getty Images

You probably guessed which state would come out on top: It's Alaska. Located well to the north of the rest of the continental United States, with the cold air blowing in from the icy arctic, it's no surprise that Alaska has the coldest average annual temperature, coming it at well below freezing.

Advertisement

2. North Dakota: 39.9 F (4.4 C)

" " North Dakota. Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Getty Images

The second-coldest state is North Dakota — again, probably not too shocking to see this up there.

Notice how, when you get down to the contiguous states, the average temperature rises back into the above-freezing range. That average is chilly in part due to those very cold winters; the average winter temperature on the same timescale (1895 to 2024) is 10.9 degrees Fahrenheit (-11.7 degrees Celsius).

3. Minnesota: 40.4 F (4.7 C)

" " Minnesota. GeorgePeters / Getty Images

Slightly — but only slightly — warmer than North Dakota is another state in the upper midwest region, likewise famed for its frigid winters: Minnesota.

In fact, it's right next door to North Dakota, and despite having the temperature extremes that are typical of its continental position, the colder temperatures of the winter months drag the average towards the low end of the thermometer.

4. Maine: 40.5 F (4.7 C)

" " Maine. Patryce Bak / Getty Images

Almost tied with Minnesota is Maine. The most eastern state in America is the fourth coldest, also known for the very cold weather it has during wintertime.

Winters in Maine can be brutal, with lots of snow and below-freezing temperatures, although the coastal winter temperatures are slightly warmer than those in the western portions of the state, due to the moderating effect of the Atlantic ocean.

5. Wyoming: 41 F (5 C)

" " Wyoming. jared lloyd / Getty Images

Wyoming is a high, dry, semi-arid state, sparsely populated (it's the second least-dense after Alaska) with long, cold winters that make it the fifth-coldest state. With the Rocky Mountains to the West and high prairie over much of the east of the state, winters can get very cold and windy.

6. Montana: 41.4 F (5.2 C)

" " Montana. Heath Korvola / Getty Images

Located to the north of Wyoming is Montana, ever so slightly warmer. With a varied topography, elevation and climate, Montana has a wide range of temperatures, which can vary considerably based on where in the state you are. Still, on average, it's a cool state, with winters that can be intensely frigid.

7. Vermont: 41.8 F (5.4 C)

" " Vermont. Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

The seventh coldest state in America is Vermont. Once again, we're back in the eastern portion of the country.

While summers in Vermont can have moderate temperatures, the winter months often have extremely low temperatures, especially in the "Northeast Kingdom," which refers to the rural, northeast portion of the state.