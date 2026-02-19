10 Deadliest Avalanche Disasters, Including One With 20K Casualties

" " There are many ways to measure tragedy, unfortunately. Death toll is just one. KillNFuel / Shutterstock

The title of deadliest avalanche is most often given to the 1970 Huascarán disaster in Peru, the single most catastrophic avalanche in recorded history.

Avalanches remain among the most destructive natural disasters in mountainous regions. Heavy snowfall, steep terrain, and shifting weather conditions can create unstable snow that collapses without warning.

Around the world and across U.S. history, avalanches have killed thousands. The events below rank among the deadliest ever documented.