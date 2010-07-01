Natural Disasters

Unpredictable forces of nature like tornadoes and hurricanes can have a devastating impact on humans and our environment. Learn how natural disasters work and how science aims to better predict them.

 Scientists Record Volcanic Thunder for the First Time

Volcanic eruptions are loud. Very loud. But nobody's ever been able to capture the roar of the thunder they create. Until now.

By Mark Mancini Mar 30, 2018

 Why King Tides Are Flooding Coastal Cities More Often

Is climate change to blame for king tides flooding coastal cities more often? Some scientists say yes.

By John Perritano Oct 17, 2017

 Marijuana Farmers Hit Hard by California Wildfires

California cannabis farmers could lose everything in the wildfires.

By John Perritano Oct 16, 2017

 Centuries of Volcano Death Statistics, Newly Analyzed for Your Reading Pleasure

New research digs into historic volcano fatalities to explore how, where and whom a volcano is most likely to kill.

By Jesslyn Shields Oct 12, 2017

 Why Some People Choose to Shelter In Place

When a major storm is barreling down, the reasons why some people choose to shelter in place are complicated.

By John Perritano Sep 14, 2017

 Evacuee or Refugee: What Do We Call People Displaced by Natural Disasters?

Words matter when talking about those seeking shelter from the storm. What's the difference between hurricane evacuees and refugees?

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 12, 2017

 Why Is Hurricane Irma So Powerful?

Historic Hurricane Irma is being supercharged by the effects of climate change heating Earth's oceans.

By Ian O'Neill Sep 9, 2017

 What It’s Like to Experience a Category 5 Hurricane

'You really can't describe to anybody what it's like to sit through a hurricane,' says Ruth Clark, who lived through Hurricanes Camille and Katrina.

By Dave Roos Sep 7, 2017

 What Hurricane Categories Really Mean

Hurricanes are the strongest storms on the planet. How we categorize them has helped save lives.

By John Perritano Sep 7, 2017

 Why the Inside of a Tornado Gets Super Cold, Leaves You Gasping for Air

Researchers from Montreal's Concordia University have figured out why the air inside a tornado vortex is cooler and less dense than the surrounding air.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 24, 2017

 Is a Double Hurricane Something You Should Start Freaking Out About?

What happens when two unpredictable storms show up to dance? And what about when one finally heads out to sea — then abruptly turns inland again for a one-two punch?

By Jesslyn Shields Oct 6, 2016

 Could Humans Force a Volcanic Eruption?

It's every evil mad scientist's dream. Could it ever be a reality?

By Julia Layton Aug 9, 2016

 China's Great Flood May No Longer Be Just a Myth

According to Chinese mythology, a great flood once swept the land. Now geologists have found reason to believe that the legendary catastrophe was real.

By Robert Lamb Aug 5, 2016

 Saguaro Cacti Thrive When the World's Massive Volcanoes Erupt, Study Finds

New research links massive historic volcanic eruptions in Asia to a baby boom generation of the iconic Sonoran Desert cactus.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jul 26, 2016

 10 Times Humanity Fought Against Nature (and Won)

Trying to wrangle Mother Nature has successfully saved millions of lives, even if, at other times, it's quite literally blown up in our faces.

By Clint Pumphrey

 Evidence Two Ancient Tsunamis Reshaped Mars Points to Potential for Life

Billions of years ago, asteroid strikes caused mega-tsunamis made up of liquid water and frozen ice, scarring the red planet forever, according to new findings.

By Christopher Hassiotis May 19, 2016

 Should you get in your bathtub during a tornado?

Your bathtub is great for taking a soak, giving the kids a bath, or even washing the dog. But can it protect you during a tornado? Read on to find out why — and why not.

By Kate Kershner

 Should you open your windows during a tornado?

There's a tornado coming! What do you do first? Grab your valuables? Seek shelter? Panic? Open the windows? Wait, what? Some say opening the windows in your house makes a tornado cause less damage. Read on to find out the truth.

By Kate Kershner

 Do tornadoes really avoid mountains?

Every year during tornado season, we see devastating effects of twisters in flat regions. But what about mountains? Do tornadoes steer clear of mountainous landscapes?

By Kate Kershner

 Are underpasses safe during a tornado?

If only all tornadoes took us to the Land of Oz. Unfortunately, they only force us to seek safe shelter. If you're driving with a twister on the horizon, is it safe to ride out the tornado in an underpass?

By Kate Kershner

 Can a tornado cross a river?

Twisters are among the most frightening weather events since, well, forever. Is it true that a tornado can't jump a body of water? Are you safe if you grab a boat and paddle away?

By Kate Kershner

 Can a waterspout turn into a tornado?

Have you ever watched a waterspout move over the ocean or a lake from what you thought was a safe distance? Don't get too comfortable next time. Waterspouts and tornadoes are closely related.

By Kate Kershner

 Do tornadoes disproportionately strike trailer parks?

If you live in a mobile home park, are you more likely to be hit by a tornado? Media images certainly make it seem that way. Find out if there's any truth to this scary stereotype.

By Kate Kershner

 Do tornadoes really avoid cities?

Are you safer from tornadoes if you live in a city? Would Dorothy have ended up in Oz if she lived in New York rather than Kansas? Let's separate fact from fiction.

By Kate Kershner

 10 Ways the Earth Is Trying to Kill You

Mother Earth seems to have a love/hate thing going on with humans. While the planet we call home has all the essentials we need for life, it also has some nasty — and deadly — surprises.

By Nathan Chandler