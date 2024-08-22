The Largest Tsunami Ever Recorded Only Claimed 2 Lives

The Lituya Bay tsunami occurred on July 9, 1958, when an earthquake struck the Alaskan panhandle along the Fairweather fault line. This 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook loose a huge chunk of rock above Lituya Bay, Alaska, causing nearly 40 million cubic yards (30.6 million cubic meters) of the mountainside to crash into the water.

In the way that throwing a rock into the water will cause a splash — and the bigger the rock, the bigger the splash — the displacement of water caused by this landslide generated a wave that strains imagination.

The wave rose 1,720 feet (535 meters) above sea level, altering the landscape around the entirety of the icy bay. For reference, had the Empire State Building been rising out of the bay, the wave would've cleared it.

Luckily, there weren't many people in or around the bay at that time, and only three boats were hit by the world's largest recorded tsunami. This led to just two fatalities, which is still tragic, yet far less devastating than other tsunamis that have hit densely populated areas.

Bigger Than Tsunamis: The Mega-Tsunami

Technically, the Lituya Bay tsunami was a mega-tsunami. This term is used to describe events like the one that occurred in Lituya Bay, where the displaced water is caused by material (usually, rock or ice) that falls into the water. Landslides are a common cause.

Why would that make a difference? It seems that when such a collapse occurs, the waves created are even higher than large waves caused from undersea displacement. This could be due to the suddenness of the water displacement.