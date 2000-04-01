Science
What causes helium balloons to lose their lift after a day or two?

The answer is pretty simple: the helium leaks out. Helium is a very small atom and latex is pretty porous at the scale of a helium atom (if you ever go looking to buy balloons, you will see that there are "helium-grade" balloons, which try to be thicker and less porous).

The weight balance that keeps a balloon afloat does not leave a lot of room for leakage, so once a little leaks out the balloon falls.

See How Helium Balloons Work for complete details on the weight that a helium balloon can lift!

