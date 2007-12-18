Chemistry

Chemistry is the science of matter and the changes it undergoes during chemical reactions. In this section, learn about everyday chemistry, from chlorine beach to helium, and even why chocolate turns gray.

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 Why Compressed Air Canisters Shouldn’t Be Shaken

It's a force of habit to shake spray canisters, but when it comes to canned air, that inclination could cause frostbite.

By Laurie L. Dove Dec 6, 2017

Chemistry / Chemical Processes and Tests
 Watch: The Chemistry of Sparklers Explained in Slow-motion Video

There's some serious science behind the sparkle, with different metals, compounds and other elements creating the fun firework.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jul 4, 2016

Chemistry / Chemical Processes and Tests
 What Makes This Video of Things Melting So Satisfying?

YouTube channel Let's Melt This has become an internet sensation. Why are we so mesmerized by videos of everyday objects undergoing phase change?

By Christopher Hassiotis May 26, 2016

Chemistry / Chemical Elements
 Common Pool Chemical Could Be Key to Building Triple-Helix DNA Nanomaterials

A molecule used to protect the chlorine in swimming pools from sunlight could be key to building new kind of DNA structures

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 9, 2016

Chemistry / Chemical Processes and Tests
 Skunk Water: A Weapon That Uses Stench to Control Crowds

Developed in Israel, this foul-smelling liquid has been used on Palestinian and Israeli protesters … and it's showing up in the United States.

By Sarah Gleim Nov 12, 2015

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 How Nitrous Oxide Works

At the same time scientists discovered that nitrous oxide could numb agonizing pain, they also found it could make you really lightheaded and silly. Yes, huffing parties started in the 1700s.

By Dave Roos

Chemistry / Chemical Processes and Tests
 What's a monomer?

These small molecules are the foundation for much bigger things, from ordinary household products around us to essential components within our bodies.

By Debbie Swanson

Chemistry / Chemical Processes and Tests
 What's a polymer?

Polymers are the basic components in so many of the products we use each day.

By Debbie Swanson

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 Does alcohol freeze?

If you've ever had a half-frozen beer explode on you, you know that yes, alcohol freezes -- but not all in the same way. We'll let you in on the secrets to frozen alcoholic delights.

By Alison Cooper

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 10 Things You Should Never Mix With Alcohol

Juice and soda mix well with alcohol, but a few things don't mix so well. Some may just produce embarrassing moments. Others could cost you your life.

By Beth Brindle

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 Is krokodil really a flesh-eating zombie drug?

Imagine taking a substance that turns your skin green and scaly, then rots your flesh. It's not sci-fi. It's the reality of injecting krokodil, also known as the "flesh-eating zombie drug."

By Patrick J. Kiger

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 How Bath Salts Work

For a time, this designer drug was legal and available. And then ERs across the U.S. recorded 23,000 visits associated with bath salts in 2011, and the U.S. banned them and other synthetic drugs in 2012. What's the scoop on this relative newcomer?

By Nicholas Gerbis

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 10 Performance-enhancing Drugs That Aren't Steroids

Lance Armstrong, Jose Canseco, Mark McGwire: The list of superstar athletes accused of -- or admitting to -- taking performance-enhancing drugs is almost as impressive as the number of sports that they compete in. And we're not just talking about steroids anymore.

By William Harris

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 Are compounding pharmacies regulated?

Compounding pharmacies don't usually get a lot of media coverage for good news. It's the mistakes that tend to make the evening news. It turns out that U.S. regulatory practices for compounding pharmacies tend to follow much the same pattern.

By Kate Kershner

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 What's a compounding pharmacy?

If a drugstore is the equivalent of a 7-Eleven where you can pick up ready-made apple pie pockets, then a compounding pharmacy is your corner bakery where an individual tart is made just for you. But are these specialized pharmacies safe?

By Kate Kershner

Chemistry / Chemical Processes and Tests
 What is Avogadro’s number?

That's one seriously big number, and technically Amedeo Avogadro didn't even come up with it. So how did the Italian chemist make such an indelible (numerical) mark on the wonderful world of chemistry?

By Jonathan Atteberry

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 How Snus Works

First there was Volvo. Then came IKEA. Well get ready for the next major Swedish export: snus, a smokeless tobacco product, similar to dip or chew.

By Matt Schwarzfeld

Chemistry / Chemical Processes and Tests
 How Mass Spectrometry Works

Mass spectrometry enables the major league to sniff out athletes guilty of doping. It can also help us locate oil or design a killer perfume. Who says chemistry isn't cool?

By William Harris

Chemistry / Chemical Processes and Tests
 How Human Experimentation Works

Everyone from the father of anatomy to modern-day pharmaceutical companies has used humans as guinea pigs. Do we always need live test subjects to advance science?

By Robert Lamb

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 How Perfume Works

We once emptied the scent pods of male musk deer into a bottle of fragrance and doused it on, feeling like a million bucks. How has perfume changed since then?

By Susan L. Nasr

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 How Magic Mushrooms Work

Mushrooms -- they're not just a pizza topping. This psychotropic fungus has guided many an adventurer on a trip. How do shrooms make their magic?

By Shanna Freeman

Chemistry / Chemical Elements
 How Gold Works

We love it. We wear it glittering around our necks and sparkling at our ears, wrists and feet. We pass it down to our children and hoard it in secret stashes. Why is this precious metal so prized?

By William Harris

Chemistry / Chemical Elements
 How the Periodic Table Works

It begins with an unassuming "H" and ends in crazy elements that you've likely never heard of. But the periodic table, encapsulated on a mere sheet of paper, can be a scientist's best friend and a testament to our human drive to organize the world.

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 How Meth Works

When it comes to stimulating the human central nervous system, meth can hold its shaky, toothless head high. Why is this drug so additive?

By Tom Scheve & Nathan Chandler

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 How LSD Works

Can you pass the acid test? That electric Kool-Aid changed the fabric of 1960's American counterculture. So what's it's like to trip on LSD?

By Shanna Freeman