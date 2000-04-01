Can you make a rocket engine using hydrogen peroxide and silver?

Hydrogen peroxide and silver really do react that way. The hydrogen peroxide has to be extremely concentrated for it to work -- around 90 percent, compared to drug store hydrogen peroxide that is sold at a concentration of 3 percent. If you have a 90-percent concentration like that, hydrogen peroxide makes a great rocket propellant!

Hydrogen peroxide's chemical formula is H 2 O 2 . When it comes into contact with silver, the silver acts as a catalyst. The reaction frees the extra oxygen atom to produce water, and also generates a lot of heat. The heat turns the water into steam, which the engine can eject at a very high speed through a rocket nozzle.

Used in this way, hydrogen peroxide is a monopropellant. Compared to a normal rocket engine that burns two different chemicals (a fuel and an oxidizer), a hydrogen-peroxide engine is very cool and relatively safe. It is also very easy to throttle.

