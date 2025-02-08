Rainbow Colors Always Appear in the Same Order

By: Ada Tseng  |  Feb 8, 2025
No matter which shade you use, the basic colors of the rainbow are all the same. MirageC / Getty Images

"Why are there so many songs about rainbows?" sings Kermit the Frog in a song (about rainbows) called "Rainbow Connection" from 1979's "The Muppet Movie." And it's not just songs that feature rainbows. Children's memorabilia (from "My Little Pony" to Lisa Frank to anything with unicorns) and sweet treats ( from Lucky Charms to sherbert) are all filled with these dazzling rainbow colors.

Rainbows are happy and bright. They stand for peace and pride. They are both visually stunning and scientifically precise. On a sunny day, sunlight, water and angles collide to create the ultimate display of physics and optics.

Contents
  1. Roy G. Biv: Remembering the Colors in a Rainbow
  2. The Science Behind Rainbows in Nature
  3. Isaac Newton and Rainbows
  4. How Prisms Work
  5. How the Human Eye Perceives the Visible Spectrum
  6. Which Colors Aren't in the Rainbow?

Roy G. Biv: Remembering the Colors in a Rainbow

The colors of the rainbow always show up in the same order: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. It's organized by wavelength. Red, with the longest wavelength, is on the outside, while violet, with the shortest, is on the inside.

The seven colors of a rainbow can be remembered with the mnemonic "ROYGBIV," or Roy G. Biv, which stands for Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet. These colors are called spectral colors.

This sequence corresponds to the visible spectrum of light that we can see with the naked eye. Each color transitions smoothly into the next, creating the familiar gradient.

The Science Behind Rainbows in Nature

rainbow above green trees
A rainbow appears outside when sunlight hits moisture in the air, and the light disperses into the different colors we see as part of the visible spectrum. by-studio / Shutterstock

In nature, most rainbows exist because of sunlight and rain. When sunlight hits the water droplets in the air, the white light splits into a spectrum of colors that bend (or refract) at different angles. This is what gives us the eye-catching arc we call a rainbow.

Each angle separates the sunlight into its component colors, creating a spectrum. This process happens inside countless droplets, and the different angles of refraction cause the colors to spread out, with each droplet contributing just one color to your view. This all combines to produce the rainbow we see.

If you're high enough in the sky, the rainbow actually appears as a circle. But from the ground, we usually see only one arc.

Isaac Newton and Rainbows

Isaac Newton was the first to figure out why rainbows exist. When he shone sunlight through a prism, it split into the colors of the rainbow. Before Newton's discovery, people didn't realize that white light contained so many colors of the visible spectrum.

Newton chose to include indigo as a separate color, even though it's been debated because it's hard for the human eye to distinguish from blue and violet. He settled on seven different shades because he was comparing the colors of the rainbow to the notes in a musical scale.

How Prisms Work

Human hand holding prism while making rainbow on wall
A prism disperses white light into the individual colors of the rainbow. Emilija Manevska / Getty Images

Prisms work by bending light at different angles, just like water droplets do in a rainbow. When white light enters a prism, it slows down and changes direction due to the prism's shape and material.

This process is called dispersion. Red, with its longest wavelength, bends the least, while violet bends the most.

Prisms give us a controlled way to study the visible spectrum, showing us that the rainbow effect is no coincidence but a fundamental property of light.

How the Human Eye Perceives the Visible Spectrum

The human eye detects the visible spectrum using special cells called cones. These cones are sensitive to different wavelengths of light, which we perceive as colors.

Red light, for example, has the longest wavelength, while blue light has a shorter one. The range of wavelengths we see as visible light stretches from about 380 nanometers (violet) to 750 nanometers (red).

Which Colors Aren't in the Rainbow?

Colors like pink, gray and brown aren't in the rainbow because they result from combinations of wavelengths that don't appear as pure spectral colors. For example, pink is a mix of red and violet, which are on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Meanwhile, dark shades of colors, like deep purples or muted greens, don't appear because they aren't bright enough to be separated by the refracting water droplets.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

