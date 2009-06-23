Robot Pictures

Whether they’re adorable like ASIMO or creepy like the world's most lifelike androids, today's robots take on a range of shapes and sizes. But they're not all humanoid. This gallery also shows off a few that are inspired by the animal kingdom.
Robots come in all shapes and sizes. ASIMO, Honda's human-shaped robot that turned 10 in 2010, is just one example. In this collection, you'll see images of ASIMO and its robotic buddies and learn about their uses.
ASIMO is one of the most advanced humanoid robots in the world. It's designed to perform a wide variety of tasks, like flip on light switches and conduct the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
... conduct the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Although ASIMO is highly advanced, it's not the most humanlike robot. We'll peek at one next.
As robots become more lifelike, the challenges of integrating them into human society is expected to increase.
This robot serves as a teacher to human students, although we're not sure how much the kids are learning right there.
It's a robotic justice of the peace! This robot conducts a wedding ceremony.
Nursebot was designed to assist the elderly with everyday tasks, such as reminding them to take medications.
Jaemi, a humanoid robot, plays "Simon Says" with a group of children at his unveiling.
Mobile robots are used in everything from space exploration to landmine detection. Of course, robots aren't limited to a humanlike form.
Inspired by the gecko, the Stickybot's feet are covered in tiny hairs made of silicone that allow it to climb glass walls.
NASA's Frogbot uses springs, linkages and motors to hop from place to place.
ODIN (Omni-Directional Intelligent Navigator) is an underwater robot that can instantly move in any direction.
A self-reconfiguring robot is made up of several individual pieces, which it can use to manipulate its shape to fit the needs of the task at hand.
The robotic arm is one of the key developments in industrial robotics. This automated arm is helping to assemble a car.
The Roomba is a robot that can vacuum your house all by itself.
Some robots, such as the one pictured here, are designed to travel in rugged terrain.
The second Mars Exploration mission rover, Opportunity, sends back breathtaking photos of the planet.
Mobile robots can do jobs that would otherwise put a human being in harm's way.
NASA's urban robot, Urbie, checks out areas that would pose potential risks to human investigators. The robot is designed for various urban operations, including military reconnaissance and rescue operations.
Urbie features software-controlled cameras and sensors that allow it to operate autonomously in many types of terrain. Next, learn about other robots that perform dangerous tasks on behalf of humans.
Soldiers face danger every day -- detecting landmines, deactivating unexploded bombs and scoping out hostile buildings are tasks that don't always require a human presence. That's where military robots come in.
Military bots play an increasingly important role in war as robotic technology advances.
Deactivating bombs is an incredibly dangerous job. Robots help minimize the danger factor.
The UAV, or unmanned aerial vehicle, is one of the military's greatest technological achievements. It's a remote-controlled plane that pilots maneuver from the ground. Robots are also widely used by civilian forces.
Police robots are typically figure in bomb and hostage situations.
This bomb robot is equipped with a camera and an arm that allows it to manipulate a bomb.
This robot is in the process of disarming a bomb. Robots also have uses in the medical field.
This robot is being prepped for heart surgery. Robotic surgery can help lower the overall cost of surgical procedures.
Dr. Scott J. Boley demonstrates a robotic surgery system at the Montefiore Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery in New York City.
Robotic surgeons can be intimidating -- they don't have the best bedside manner.