Symbolism and Meaning of Angel Number 122

Angel number 122 is all about manifestation and creation. It serves as a reminder that we have the power to create our own reality. Whatever we focus our attention and energy on will materialize in our lives. The universe responds to our intentions and brings more of what we desire into our experience.

This number is associated with the archangel Uriel, who is the angel of wisdom, prophecy, and enlightenment. Uriel helps us connect with our intuition and higher selves, bringing clarity to any situation. When we see the number 122, it is a sign that Uriel is with us, ready to guide and support us on our spiritual journey.