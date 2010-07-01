Extra Sensory Perceptions

Uncover the power of the mind and learn about the science (and pseudoscience) related to clairvoyance, ESP and other altered states of consciousness.
Can infrasound explain away ghosts, hauntings and other paranormal activity?
If mental strain caused a bloody nose, academic testing sites would be awash in crimson. So why do we still see psychic nosebleeds from "Stranger Things" to "Scanners"?
Decapitation is a surefire way to deliver a quick and painless death, right? In actuality, an increasingly large body of historical and scientific evidence suggests that beheading doesn't, in fact, deliver instant death.
Out-of-body experiences (OBEs) are most often associated with sick or injured people, but scientists recently produced these experiences in healthy people. Learn how virtual reality can scramble your point of view.
According to numerologists, everything in the world is dependent upon the mystical properties of numbers. But critics charge that numerology is based on an invented system of counting. Learn about the history of numerology and what modern-day numerologists believe.
A report declassified in late February 2007 under the UK's Freedom of Information Act reveals that Britain's Ministry of Defence has been testing psychics. Find out why.
Near-death experiences (NDEs) are seemingly supernatural events that some people have when they're at the brink of death. Find out who typically has them and how people have tried to explain them.
It isn't actually about telling your fortune, and it's not even about telling you what you should do. So, why would people seek out a Tarot reading? Learn what the Tarot cards may be able to show you.
Have you ever had a dream that came true? Or called a friend at the exact moment he was calling you? Most of us have had some sort of paranormal experience. Is this evidence of the existence of ESP?
The word "nirvana" gets thrown around in conversation all the time, often to describe a state of joy or supreme happiness. Actually, it's more than that -- a whole lot more. Find out what nirvana is.
His words have been deemed prophetic for ages, and e-mail hoaxes claimed that he foresaw the events of September 11. Learn who Nostradamus was and what he really wrote.
The practice of hypnotism dates back centuries, and there are those who swear by its validity. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, hypnosis is an interesting phenomenon. Check it out -- and let us know if you start to bark like a dog.
Déjà vu is used to describe the feeling that you experienced a situation before. What causes this phenomenon? It’s not a glitch in the matrix, but most of our knowledge on the subject is still theoretical.