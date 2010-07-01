Science Versus Myth

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 If Unicorns Were Real, What Would They Use Their Horns For?

Would they be a mating display? A fierce weapon to defend against lions?

By Robert Lamb May 3, 2018

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 Drones Discover 'New' Ancient Nazca Lines

Previously undiscovered geoglyphs found in Peru were invisible from the ground and too faint and sprawling to be picked up by space satellites. But not drones.

By Laurie L. Dove Apr 18, 2018

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 What's Going on With Detroit's Mysterious Zug Island?

A disturbing noise, somewhere between a window-rattling bass and a brain-numbing deep thrum has bugged the heck out of residents in the city of Windsor, Ontario, Canada for years, and it's called the Windsor Hum.

By John Donovan Mar 14, 2018

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 Sound the Alarm: Windsor Hum Is Driving Canadians Crazy

Since 2010, some Windsor, Ontario residents have reporting a low-frequency hum that will not go away. Is this a real sound, and if so, why can't anyone locate its source?

By Nathan Chandler Mar 5, 2018

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 No One Knows What Caused a Massive 1908 Explosion in Siberia

Theories surrounding the source of the Tunguska blast that rocked the Siberian region in 1908 abound. But the exact cause is still a mystery.

By Diana Brown Feb 20, 2018

Science Vs. Myth / Everyday Myths
 Why Conspiracy Theorists Are Obsessed With CERN

CERN's work has been groundbreaking to say the least, but conspiracy theories run rampant about the potential disasters it could cause, too.

By Diana Brown Feb 13, 2018

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 Are 'Ghost Lights' Apparitions of the Dead — or Even Aliens?

There's no doubt people are seeing lights. But are they really spirits of ghosts — or even aliens — or can these unusual lights be clarified with a simple explanation?

By Diana Brown Jan 30, 2018

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 Are Abnormal Archaeological Finds Proof of Extraterrestrial Life?

Are strange skeletons unearthed across the globe evidence that we're not alone, or are they simply more myths and legends that are bound to be debunked?

By Diana Brown Jan 23, 2018

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 What Are Skyquakes?

The recent booming sounds heard in Alabama are part of a mysterious phenomenon that's occurred for years around the U.S. and elsewhere in the world.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 2, 2018

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Are the Yeti Just a Bunch of Bears? Genetics Says "Yes."

Some of us really hope the yeti is a giant snow ape, but new research finds it's just bears out there in the Himalayas.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 7, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 What Are the Mysterious Marfa Lights?

Theories about the ghostly lights abound. Conclusions are harder to come by.

By Jamie Allen Nov 20, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Why Do We Keep Turning Our Monsters Cute?

The original King of Monsters has become cute. How does that happen?

By Robert Lamb Oct 31, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Everyday Myths
 Can Humans Have Superpowers?

Humans are awesome and we have superpowers of our own. But could a greedy world of "supervillains" twist them against us?

By Diana Brown Oct 10, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Hundreds Have Vanished from National Parks. Is Bigfoot to Blame?

More than 1,000 people have gone missing from U.S. national parks. Are there reasonable explanations or is there something more sinister at work?

By Diana Brown Sep 26, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Everyday Myths
 Even Educators Believe Common Myths About Learning, Study Shows

According to new research, many people believe wildly inaccurate myths about the brain and learning — even those who know a lot about neuroscience.

By Shelley Danzy Sep 18, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 In 1884, a Ship Was Discovered Totally Abandoned … and the Crew Was Never Found

No crew, sails set, fire still blazing in the galley — some ships wash up on shores under mysterious circumstances. The Resolven was one of them.

By Kate Kershner Aug 30, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Still Searching for Bigfoot

Many people have sworn to have spotted Bigfoot. But does the elusive hominid exist?

By Diana Brown Jul 18, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 How the Uncanny Valley Works

When a super-realistic android or video character gives us a creepy feeling, it enters the uncanny valley. Why do we get spooked, and what can we do to avoid it?

By Ed Grabianowski

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 The Famous 'Wow!' Signal Probably Wasn't Chatty Aliens After All

Bummer.

By Ian O'Neill Jun 8, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Unexplained Phenomena
 How Covfefe Works

Covfefe isn't as mysterious as everyone makes it out to be. We're here to explain.

By Christopher Hassiotis May 31, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Extra Sensory Perceptions
 Infrasound and Paranormal Activity: Are They Connected?

Can infrasound explain away ghosts, hauntings and other paranormal activity?

By Diana Brown May 30, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Afterlife
 Is Scattering Someone's Ashes Technically Considered Littering?

It turns out you can't just scatter your loved one's ashes anywhere. So what can you do with them?

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 4, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 If Dragons Were Real, Could They Breathe Fire?

Dragon fire is an awe-inspiring thing, but exactly how would it happen? Real-world clues from nature point the way.

By Laurie L. Dove Mar 28, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Beyond the Leprechaun: Weird Monsters Who Haunt Irish Mythology

A mysterious warrior with a silver arm? A giant subterranean king who could kill with a single glance? A dog-headed, overprotective mother? Yes! And more...

By Robert Lamb Mar 17, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Afterlife
 Can You Bury Someone in Your Backyard?

Depending on which state you live in, you may be able to bury your loved ones in your garden. But there are some things to think about.

By Dave Roos Mar 17, 2017