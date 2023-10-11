The Science Behind Fever Dreams

Before we delve into the science, let's first define what fever dreams actually are. When we have a fever, our body temperature rises above its normal range. This increase in temperature can lead to various symptoms, including fatigue, body aches, and changes in our sleep patterns. One common symptom that many people report during a fever is the occurrence of unusual dreams.

Fever dreams are characterized by their vividness and intensity. They often involve bizarre scenarios, strange characters, and a heightened emotional experience. Some people describe their fever dreams as more negative or unsettling compared to their regular dreams. These dreams can also involve less social interaction and may contain elements that shift rapidly between pleasant and troubling situations.