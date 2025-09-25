How to Manifest Someone: More Belief Than Science

" " A lot of people want to manifest love. Nomad_Soul / Shutterstock

The idea that you can attract a specific person into your life through thought alone might sound like a radical concept. But for many people, learning how to manifest someone is about focus, confidence and intentionality—not magic.

Some may claim that it’s possible to manifest a relationship with a particular person. Even those who are able to move past the lack of scientific evidence supporting manifestation techniques agree that it takes clarity, consistency, and certain techniques.