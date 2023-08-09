Past, Present, Future Tarot Spread: Unlocking the Secrets of Time

Performing a Past, Present, Future tarot spread is relatively simple, even for beginners. Before you begin, ensure that you are in a calm and focused state of mind. Shuffle your tarot deck while reflecting on the question or situation you wish to explore. Once you feel ready, draw three cards and place them face down in front of you. These cards will represent the past, present, and future respectively.

Card 1: The Past

The first card drawn represents the energies and events from the past that continue to influence your current situation. It may reveal how your past experiences either hold you back or propel you forward. Take a moment to reflect on the card and consider how it relates to your personal history. What lessons can be learned from the past? What patterns or behaviors need to be acknowledged and addressed?

Card 2: The Present

The second card represents the current state of affairs. It provides insight into the energies and influences that are shaping your present circumstances. Take note of any opportunities or challenges that are arising in your life. Consider how your actions and decisions in the present moment are affecting the overall trajectory of your journey. This card serves as a mirror, reflecting the choices and actions that are currently shaping your path.

Card 3: The Future

The final card in the spread offers a glimpse into the potential outcomes and direction of your journey. It reveals the possibilities that lie ahead and the path you are currently on. While the future is not set in stone, this card can help you gain clarity and make informed decisions. Consider how your past and present choices are influencing the future depicted in the card. Use this insight to guide your actions and intentions moving forward.