Psychic Powers: Fun to Consider, Even Without Scientific Support

" " Not everything in the universe makes sense (yet). Yana Iskayeva / Getty Images

Ever get the sense that someone is staring at you, only to turn around and find out you're right? That might be your psychic powers at work. While mainstream science doesn’t fully endorse the idea, cultures around the world have explored these abilities for centuries.

Psychic powers refer to abilities beyond the five senses. Some people call it a sixth sense. Others describe it as receiving information from the universe in ways that science can’t yet explain.

Either way, the world is full of stories about people who just seem to know things—about future events, other people, or the unseen energies that flow through life.