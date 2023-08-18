Uncovering the Meaning of Justice Tarot Card

By: HowStuffWorks  |  Aug 18, 2023
the justice card
In the tarot deck, the Justice Card is often numbered 11 or 8, symbolizing karmic balance and transformation. cottonbro studio / Pexels

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind the intriguing Justice Tarot card? It’s a card that beckons us to explore the delicate balance between truth and fairness, holding us accountable for our actions. In today’s fast-paced world, understanding the essence of the Justice card can provide invaluable insights into our lives, guiding us towards better decisions and spiritual growth.

Embark on a fascinating journey with us as we delve into the symbolism, meanings, and effects of the Justice Tarot card on various aspects of our lives. Discover how this powerful card can teach us important life lessons and help us navigate challenges with grace and wisdom.

Short Summary

  • The Justice Tarot card symbolizes balance, fairness and truth in order to achieve spiritual growth.
  • It encourages us to act with integrity, accept responsibility for our choices and strive for equity in all aspects of life.
  • Combinations involving the Justice card suggest a need for difficult transitions and inner strength when seeking balance and fairness.

Contents
  1. The Essence of the Justice Tarot Card
  2. Understanding Upright Justice
  3. Deciphering Reversed Justice
  4. Justice Tarot Card in Past, Present, and Future Contexts
  5. Key Justice Tarot Card Combinations
  6. Summary

The Essence of the Justice Tarot Card

At the heart of the justice tarot card lies the essence of balance, fairness, accountability, and decision-making. The justice tarot card description portrays:

  • A woman in a red cloak
  • A crown atop her head
  • Holding an upward-pointing sword in her right hand
  • Gold scales in her left hand

This powerful imagery serves as a spiritual reminder that the consequences of our actions, both good and bad, will be felt in our lives.

The justice card is part of the Major Arcana, a group of 22 cards in a tarot deck that signify important life lessons and spiritual growth. As a Major Arcana card, the Justice Tarot card emphasizes the necessity of adhering to honesty, striving for equity, and balancing all elements in our lives. Understanding justice tarot card meanings can provide valuable insights into these important aspects of our lives.

The individual depicted by the Justice card, often portrayed as someone who wears a mantle, is someone who:

  • Adheres to the law
  • Contemplates decisions thoughtfully
  • Possesses a facility with language
  • May have a strong appreciation for education

These qualities make them well-equipped to handle legal matters and navigate the legal process.

Symbolism in the Justice Card

The visual elements and symbols depicted in the Justice Tarot card speak volumes about its core message.

  • Lady Justice, wearing a red cloak, symbolizes her power and influence.
  • The crown she adorns is emblematic of authority, reminding us that justice shall always prevail, even within the legal system.
  • The sword in her right hand represents the ‘swift hand of justice’, ready to impose consequences for incorrect decisions that lead to an unfair outcome.
  • The scales in her left hand signify intuition in harmony with logic and impartiality, essential for accepting responsibility for one’s actions.

In addition to these powerful symbols, the white shoe in the Justice Tarot card is a spiritual reminder that the consequences of one’s actions will be felt, whether they are related to the upright or reversed justice tarot card. Together, these symbols convey the card’s message of balance, fairness, and truth, urging us to make decisions with integrity and understanding.

The Significance of Major Arcana

The Justice Tarot card’s importance as a Major Arcana card is deeply connected to its role in teaching life’s important lessons and fostering spiritual growth. As a Major Arcana card, it symbolizes the need for:

  • truth
  • fairness
  • law
  • balance

In our lives. The card serves as a reminder that we must act with honesty and integrity, making decisions that are both fair and well-thought-out.

Rational and prudent, the personality of Justice as an individual retains a sentimental streak. This combination of traits makes the Justice card a valuable guide in navigating the complexities of life, urging us to seek balance and fairness in all aspects of our existence.

Understanding Upright Justice

When the Justice card appears in the upright position, it signifies:

  • Adherence to the rule of law
  • Fairness
  • Justice
  • Truth

It reminds us that our actions have consequences, and that we must be prepared to accept responsibility for the choices we make. This card serves as a beacon for our higher self, urging us to make balanced decisions that align with our values and principles.

In addition to its core message, the upright Justice card has specific implications for different aspects of our lives, such as love and relationships, career and work, and finances and money. Let’s explore these areas further and discover how the card’s wisdom can guide us towards fairness and understanding.

Love and Relationships

In the realm of love and relationships, the upright Justice card symbolizes decisions and choices. When it appears in a relationship reading, the interpretation depends on how one has conducted themselves in the past. If one has been benevolent and considerate to others, the universe will reciprocate with the same. The card may also indicate the possibility of a legal dispute, such as the conclusion of a relationship.

Regardless of the outcome, the presence of the Justice card in a love reading emphasizes life lessons that will assist in reaching a higher level of understanding. It encourages individuals to remain true to themselves and to strive for balance and fairness within romantic partnerships.

Career and Work

In a career context, the upright Justice card signifies integrity, responsibility, and the capacity to resolve workplace disputes. It emphasizes the importance of maintaining professionalism and addressing unfair treatment in the workplace. When faced with unjust circumstances, the card encourages us to remain level-headed, rational, and honest when confronting the issue.

The reversed Justice card, on the other hand, can signify dealing with unjust circumstances in the workplace, taking responsibility for another person’s errors, or others attempting to reduce the quality of work. In either case, the presence of the Justice card in a career reading urges us to stand up for ourselves and seek justice in the workplace.

Finances and Money

When it comes to finances and money, the upright Justice card signifies the necessity of conducting financial dealings with integrity and attaining equitable results. Financial matters that involve the law are especially significant. Examples such as writing a will, filing for child support and going to small claims court are included.

On the flip side, justice reversed suggests that the reversed Justice card implies.

  • financial inequity
  • deceit
  • caution against speculative investments
  • caution against interactions with individuals of questionable integrity

In both upright and reversed positions, the Justice card serves as a reminder of the importance of honesty and accountability in our financial dealings.

Deciphering Reversed Justice

The reversed Justice Tarot card carries a different message, focusing on denial, dishonesty, and avoiding responsibility. When this card appears, it is a call to confront the situation before it becomes unmanageable, whether it involves legal matters or other aspects of life. The reversed Justice card also urges us to consider if any prejudicial or discriminatory views may be influencing our judgement, and to address these issues accordingly.

As with the upright Justice card, the reversed position also has implications for love and relationships, career and work, and finances and money. Let’s take a closer look at how the reversed Justice card influences these areas of our lives.

Love and Relationships

The reversed Justice card in love and relationships warns against unfairness, infidelity, and unresolved issues. It may indicate that one has not taken the time to learn from past relationships, leading to an imbalance in their current romantic partnerships. Disagreements may persist for an extended period of time, and a sense of inequity may be present.

To restore balance and fairness in relationships, the reversed Justice card encourages self-reflection and addressing relationship problems head-on. It is also important to maintain a balance between one’s romantic life and their individual autonomy.

Career and Work

When the reversed Justice card appears in a career reading, it may suggest unfair treatment, dealing with unjust circumstances, and being held responsible for someone else’s errors. It could also allude to corruption, dishonesty, and power disparities in the workplace. In such situations, it is crucial to exercise prudence in behavior and judgments and handle any injustice or disputes judiciously.

The reversed Justice card also serves as a reminder to maintain professionalism and address unfair treatment in the workplace. By standing up for ourselves and seeking justice, we can create a more harmonious and balanced work environment.

Finances and Money

In the context of finances and money, the reversed Justice card can be interpreted as:

  • A lack of balance or inequity in financial matters
  • Absence of justice or fairness in financial dealings
  • A requirement to rectify any financial discrepancies
  • A warning against financial dishonesty
  • Potential consequences of avoiding responsibility for one’s actions

By adhering to ethical standards and being accountable for our financial choices, we can ensure a more balanced and just financial future. The reversed Justice card serves as a reminder of the importance of honesty and integrity in all aspects of our lives.

Justice Tarot Card in Past, Present, and Future Contexts

The Justice card’s significance can vary depending on its position in a tarot spread, whether it appears in the past, present, or future. In each position, the card emphasizes the importance of learning from past actions and consequences, seeking balance in the present, and addressing wrongs in the future.

By understanding the implications of the Justice card in different positions, we can gain valuable insights into our lives and make better decisions moving forward. Let’s explore the meanings of the Justice card in the past, present, and future positions.

Past Position

When the Justice card appears in the past position, it signifies that our current situation is a consequence of an important decision that we made in the past. This decision may have involved a significant shift, such as a divorce, career transformation, or relocation.

The card also denotes the ramifications of past decisions, whether beneficial or detrimental, and serves as a reminder to learn from our experiences and strive for balance and fairness in our lives.

Present Position

In the present position, the Justice card symbolizes a situation that requires a decision. This decision could have a considerable impact on our lives, and the card urges us to act with fairness and balance while taking into account the potential consequences of our choices.

By acknowledging our past mistakes, we can make better decisions in the present and create a more balanced and just future.

Future Position

When the Justice card appears in the future position, it implies that:

  • Any injustices experienced in the past will be addressed, and justice will prevail.
  • This card serves as a reminder that our actions have consequences.
  • We must strive for balance and fairness in our lives.

By accepting responsibility for our choices and learning from our past mistakes, we can create a brighter, more just future for ourselves and those around us.

Key Justice Tarot Card Combinations

Certain card combinations involving the Justice card can provide deeper insights and more nuanced meanings. In this section, we will explore three key combinations: Justice and The Tower, Justice and Judgement, and Justice and Strength. Understanding these combinations can enrich our understanding of the Justice card and its implications for our lives.

By examining these essential card combinations, we can gain a more comprehensive understanding of the Justice card’s meanings and how it interacts with other cards in the tarot deck. Let’s take a closer look at each of these combinations and their significance.

Justice and The Tower

The combination of Justice and The Tower cards signifies the necessity of accepting the repercussions of one’s actions and being ready for transformation. When these two cards appear together, they indicate a difficult transition that will ultimately result in the restoration of balance and harmony in our lives.

This combination serves as a reminder that even in the face of change and upheaval, the ability to dispense justice and fairness will ultimately prevail.

Justice and Judgement

The pairing of Justice and Judgement cards encourages us to acknowledge our history and deliberate on our future trajectory. This combination requires that we:

  • Accept our past mistakes
  • Strive for balance and fairness in our lives moving forward
  • Learn from our past
  • Make just decisions in the present
  • Create a more balanced and equitable future for ourselves and those around us.

Justice and Strength

The connection between Justice and Strength cards highlights the importance of:

  • Inner strength
  • Self-reflection
  • Cultivating inner strength
  • Engaging in self-reflection
  • Achieving equilibrium
  • Making fair decisions

By summoning our inner strength and reflecting on our actions, we can overcome obstacles and maintain a sense of balance and fairness in our lives.

Summary

Throughout this exploration of the Justice Tarot card, we have delved into its core symbolism, meanings, and effects on various aspects of our lives. We have discovered that the card serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of balance, fairness, and truth in our actions and decisions. By adhering to these principles, we can create a more just and harmonious world for ourselves and those around us.

As we conclude this journey, let us remember the wisdom of the Justice card and strive to live our lives with integrity and understanding. May the lessons of this powerful card guide us towards better decisions and a brighter, more balanced future.

