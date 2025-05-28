Aswang: Feeding on Baby Blood and Preying on Pregnant Women

" " We'd tell horror stories too if we thought we saw this lurking in the shadows. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

When it comes to Filipino folklore, few figures stir the imagination — or the fear factor — quite like the aswang. This mythical creature isn't just one thing; it's a category of terrifying, shape-shifting beings with a taste for human flesh and a knack for haunting bedtime stories across the Philippines.

These creatures are said to roam the night in various forms, from viscera suckers with proboscis-like tongues to were-dogs and winged horrors called wak waks. While stories differ from region to region, many aswang are believed to prey on pregnant women, unborn fetuses, small children and even murdered men.

The horror doesn't stop there. Some variations include self-segmenting viscera suckers that leave their lower bodies behind while the top half flies into the night.