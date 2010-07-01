Strange Creatures

Have you ever wondered what a chupacabra is? Learn about cryptozoological oddities like Bigfoot, as well as the real science behind zombies and other strange creatures.

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 If Unicorns Were Real, What Would They Use Their Horns For?

Would they be a mating display? A fierce weapon to defend against lions?

By Robert Lamb May 3, 2018

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Are the Yeti Just a Bunch of Bears? Genetics Says "Yes."

Some of us really hope the yeti is a giant snow ape, but new research finds it's just bears out there in the Himalayas.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 7, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Why Do We Keep Turning Our Monsters Cute?

The original King of Monsters has become cute. How does that happen?

By Robert Lamb Oct 31, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Hundreds Have Vanished from National Parks. Is Bigfoot to Blame?

More than 1,000 people have gone missing from U.S. national parks. Are there reasonable explanations or is there something more sinister at work?

By Diana Brown Sep 26, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Still Searching for Bigfoot

Many people have sworn to have spotted Bigfoot. But does the elusive hominid exist?

By Diana Brown Jul 18, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 If Dragons Were Real, Could They Breathe Fire?

Dragon fire is an awe-inspiring thing, but exactly how would it happen? Real-world clues from nature point the way.

By Laurie L. Dove Mar 28, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Beyond the Leprechaun: Weird Monsters Who Haunt Irish Mythology

A mysterious warrior with a silver arm? A giant subterranean king who could kill with a single glance? A dog-headed, overprotective mother? Yes! And more...

By Robert Lamb Mar 17, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 How Long Could Humanity Survive a Zombie Apocalypse?

Some physics students did the calculations, and the results are not pretty.

By Alia Hoyt Jan 11, 2017

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Monster Science Digs Up Some Vampire Vixens From Nature

It's that creepy time of year again, and Dr. Anton Jessup is back for another series of Monster Science. In this episode, he meets up with some unexpected vampire vixens.

By Robert Lamb Oct 19, 2016

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Yes, Unicorns Were Real, if You Want to Call This One

A new study says a prehistoric rhino, dubbed the "Siberian unicorn," may have coexisted with humans.

By Robert Lamb Apr 8, 2016

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 People Are on the Hunt for Bigfoot. Here's How They're Funding It

One pursuer of the towering, hairy cryptid actually has figured out how to make a decent full-time job out of it. Here's how.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 7, 2015

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 'Monster Science' Links Werewolves to Cannibal Salamanders

Dr. Jessup has one final "Monster Science" lecture for us this Halloween season. And he has a surprise guest you won't want to miss.

By Robert Lamb Oct 30, 2015

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 The Unicorn Ain’t What It Used to Be

They weren't always the sparkling, smiling G-rated creatures that they are today.

By Julia Layton Oct 29, 2015

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 'Monster Science' Gets Familiar With Baraka From 'Mortal Kombat'

Join Dr. Anton Jessup as he muses about your favorite limb-hacking mutant from "Mortal Kombat."

By Robert Lamb Oct 28, 2015

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 10 Reasons Zombies Are Physically Impossible

The undead are frightening, brain-hungry monsters, lumbering toward their victims with great purpose. But wait. Can they even digest brains?

By Nathan Chandler

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 How Mermaids Work

She's a Disney princess, a Starbucks Coffee logo and a metaphor for transformation. Occasionally, she's even "photographed." Why are humans so fascinated with these creatures?

By Julia Layton

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 How Sea Monsters Work

Whether we live in fear of a kraken or the Leviathan, humans all around the globe have made sea monsters a part of their cultures. Is there a drop of truth to any of these widespread tall tales?

By Nicholas Gerbis

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 10 Mythical American Monsters

Very tall, hairy, glowing eyes – that seems to be the go-to description for a lot of mythical monsters out there, especially in America. Here are 10 to keep an eye out for.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 Creepy Gargoyle Pictures

Gargoyles have a long and fascinating architectural history. But whatever ... they're freakin' creepy.

By Tracy V. Wilson

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 How Wendigoes Work

It's a 15-foot man-beast with glowing eyes, doglike teeth, a long tongue and no lips. Gray skin sags off its skeletal frame. We're talking about the wendigo. And it's coming to get you.

By Laurie L. Dove

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 How Ghouls Work

Blood-sucking vampires and brain-munching zombies tend to hog all the undead credit, but we think ghouls deserve a macabre article all their own. Read it -- if you dare.

By Robert Lamb

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 10 Incredible Dragons We'd Like to Meet (or Run From)

Some dragons seem like they'd be fascinating dinner guests, but others might see you as the main course. Here are our top 10 of both types.

By Laurie L. Dove

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 How Dragons Work

Dragons have captured imaginations -- and their fair share of maidens -- across the globe. But are they more than mythological?

By Laurie L. Dove

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 How the Grim Reaper Works

We'd by lying if we said that the sight of the Grim Reaper standing by our bedside, scythe in hand, wouldn't scare the daylights out of us. How did this well-known personification of death become so frightening?

By William Harris

Science Vs. Myth / Strange Creatures
 How Werewolves Work

Classic film buffs know the old warning: Stay off the moors. But werewolves got their start long before Hollywood ever put sudden fur and ripped-out shirts onscreen.

By Tracy V. Wilson