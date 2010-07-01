Have you ever wondered what a chupacabra is? Learn about cryptozoological oddities like Bigfoot, as well as the real science behind zombies and other strange creatures.
Would they be a mating display? A fierce weapon to defend against lions?
Some of us really hope the yeti is a giant snow ape, but new research finds it's just bears out there in the Himalayas.
The original King of Monsters has become cute. How does that happen?
More than 1,000 people have gone missing from U.S. national parks. Are there reasonable explanations or is there something more sinister at work?
Many people have sworn to have spotted Bigfoot. But does the elusive hominid exist?
Dragon fire is an awe-inspiring thing, but exactly how would it happen? Real-world clues from nature point the way.
A mysterious warrior with a silver arm? A giant subterranean king who could kill with a single glance? A dog-headed, overprotective mother? Yes! And more...
Some physics students did the calculations, and the results are not pretty.
It's that creepy time of year again, and Dr. Anton Jessup is back for another series of Monster Science. In this episode, he meets up with some unexpected vampire vixens.
A new study says a prehistoric rhino, dubbed the "Siberian unicorn," may have coexisted with humans.
One pursuer of the towering, hairy cryptid actually has figured out how to make a decent full-time job out of it. Here's how.
Dr. Jessup has one final "Monster Science" lecture for us this Halloween season. And he has a surprise guest you won't want to miss.
They weren't always the sparkling, smiling G-rated creatures that they are today.
Join Dr. Anton Jessup as he muses about your favorite limb-hacking mutant from "Mortal Kombat."
The undead are frightening, brain-hungry monsters, lumbering toward their victims with great purpose. But wait. Can they even digest brains?
She's a Disney princess, a Starbucks Coffee logo and a metaphor for transformation. Occasionally, she's even "photographed." Why are humans so fascinated with these creatures?
Whether we live in fear of a kraken or the Leviathan, humans all around the globe have made sea monsters a part of their cultures. Is there a drop of truth to any of these widespread tall tales?
Very tall, hairy, glowing eyes – that seems to be the go-to description for a lot of mythical monsters out there, especially in America. Here are 10 to keep an eye out for.
Gargoyles have a long and fascinating architectural history. But whatever ... they're freakin' creepy.
It's a 15-foot man-beast with glowing eyes, doglike teeth, a long tongue and no lips. Gray skin sags off its skeletal frame. We're talking about the wendigo. And it's coming to get you.
Blood-sucking vampires and brain-munching zombies tend to hog all the undead credit, but we think ghouls deserve a macabre article all their own. Read it -- if you dare.
Some dragons seem like they'd be fascinating dinner guests, but others might see you as the main course. Here are our top 10 of both types.
Dragons have captured imaginations -- and their fair share of maidens -- across the globe. But are they more than mythological?
We'd by lying if we said that the sight of the Grim Reaper standing by our bedside, scythe in hand, wouldn't scare the daylights out of us. How did this well-known personification of death become so frightening?
Classic film buffs know the old warning: Stay off the moors. But werewolves got their start long before Hollywood ever put sudden fur and ripped-out shirts onscreen.