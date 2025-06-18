The Beast of Bray Road: Wisconsin's Claim to Cryptid Fame

" " Different from the Bluff Mon, the Beast of Bray Road allegedly looks like a giant werewolf. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

Lurking along Bray Road in rural Wisconsin, a mysterious creature has left locals whispering and skeptics scratching their heads. Dubbed the Beast of Bray Road, it’s part urban legend, part roadside terror and all Wisconsin weirdness.

The tale took off in the 1990s when the Walworth County Week decided to assign reporter Linda Godfrey to investigate. Initially skeptical, she collected accounts of a hairy humanoid creature with canine features, standing on two legs and prowling the night.