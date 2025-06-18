The Beast of Bray Road: Wisconsin's Claim to Cryptid Fame

By: Grant Virellan  |  Jun 18, 2025
Different from the Bluff Mon, the Beast of Bray Road allegedly looks like a giant werewolf. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

Lurking along Bray Road in rural Wisconsin, a mysterious creature has left locals whispering and skeptics scratching their heads. Dubbed the Beast of Bray Road, it’s part urban legend, part roadside terror and all Wisconsin weirdness.

The tale took off in the 1990s when the Walworth County Week decided to assign reporter Linda Godfrey to investigate. Initially skeptical, she collected accounts of a hairy humanoid creature with canine features, standing on two legs and prowling the night.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. What Is the Beast?
  2. Who's Seen the Beast of Bray?
  3. Pop Culture and Public Reaction
  4. What Might It Be?

What Is the Beast?

Described as a werewolf, bear wolf or large feral dog, the Beast of Bray is said to be 6 to 7 feet (roughly 2 meters) tall with pointed ears, thick fur and glowing eyes.

Witnesses report it walking on hind legs, lurking near woods and small town roads. Some describe the smell of rotting meat, claw prints or unexplained claw marks on cars.

Advertisement

Who's Seen the Beast of Bray?

Sightings span decades, with many witnesses from Walworth County and nearby areas reporting strange encounters. One night watchman said he saw it feasting on roadkill in a chilling roadside encounter.

Godfrey's reports became a book titled "The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin’s Werewolf," and she later expanded her work in "Hunting the American Werewolf" and helped define the local legend. Her work gave the creature national exposure and inspired a low budget movie based on the story.

Advertisement

Pop Culture and Public Reaction

In Wisconsin, the beast has become something of a roadside celebrity. It shows up in Halloween tours, video documentaries, and late-night talking points.

A low-budget movie gave the story a new generation of fans. Locals debate whether it’s a bear, a misidentified dog or something truly supernatural.

Advertisement

While some chalk it up to local folklore, others swear it’s real. Reporters, amateur cryptozoologists and curious teens still cruise Bray Road hoping for a double tap of headlights to catch a glimpse.

What Might It Be?

Theories range from feral animals and black bears to escaped exotic pets. Some suggest it could be a new species, a remnant from indigenous tales or simply the product of imagination fueled by fear and shadow.

Whether hoax or horror, the Beast of Bray Road continues to entertain, scare and spark the curiosity of the Midwest. If you’re driving home past Bray Road on a misty night, don’t be surprised if something stares back.

Advertisement

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...