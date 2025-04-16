Black Demon Shark: Baja California's Aquatic Cryptic

" " All signs point to the black demon being a regular, giant shark spotted in dark waters. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

In the dark waters off the Baja California Peninsula, whispers of a massive, shadowy predator have given rise to the legend of the black demon shark. Known locally as El Demonio Negro, this alleged predatory shark has sparked both fear and fascination among local fishermen, ocean lovers and shark enthusiasts.

But is this just local lore, or could there be truth behind the tale?

The black demon is said to resemble a great white shark but much larger. Some eyewitnesses claim it's as long as a school bus and nearly black. Descriptions mention mega jaws, aggressive behavior and even the ability to kill whales or sea lions. With that kind of bite, it’s no wonder this creature has been compared to the long-extinct megalodon.