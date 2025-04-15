Michigan's Dogman Cryptid Legend Started With a Song

Once Steve Cook's song initially played, something unexpected happened: It became the station's most requested song.
Cook re-recorded it multiple times, adding verses that mirrored real-life Dogman accounts people shared with him. In some versions, he added keyboard backing to enhance the eerie vibe.
Interestingly, many reports suggested that Michigan Dogman sightings occurred in a 10-year cycle, peaking in years ending in seven.
Cook, who donated proceeds from the song to animal shelters, found himself at the center of a growing cultural phenomenon. People reported Dogman encounters from the same area where a similar creature had once been sighted.
The Gable Film, a grainy video purportedly showing the Dogman, surfaced in 2007. It was revealed as a hoax in 2010 on the History Channel show "MonsterQuest."