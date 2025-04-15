Michigan's Dogman Cryptid Legend Started With a Song

The Dogman is typically described as a creature with a dog's head, a man's body and the uncanny ability to walk on two legs. Think of it as a werewolf's American cousin, but without the full-moon drama.

Eyewitnesses often report it standing over 7 feet (2.1 meters) tall, with piercing eyes and a howl that echoes like a scream. It's usually seen in forested, rural areas, often near water — Lake Michigan being a common backdrop.

Encounters describe a creature that walks on hind legs and moves with both animalistic grace and chilling intelligence. Some say it resembles five wild dogs moving as one, a feature that only deepens the mystery.

Robert Fortney's infamous 1930s account describes being attacked after the creature made eye contact and stood tall, as if to challenge him.