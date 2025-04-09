Drop Bears, Australia and an Enduring Prank on Non-Aussies

The drop bear legend has been passed down through generations of Australians who have described it as a predatory marsupial related to the koala.

This fictional species is said to climb high into trees before leaping down to attack its prey — most often tourists and foreign army soldiers unfamiliar with the local wildlife.

Many believe this brilliantly mischievous myth originated in Sydney or South Wales, with early settlers playing pranks on new arrivals.

Others credit the Australian Museum for keeping the joke alive with evidence such as fabricated "sightings" of drop bears with coarse orange fur and powerful forearms built for ambushing ground-dwelling animals.