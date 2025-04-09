Drop Bears, Australia and an Enduring Prank on Non-Aussies

Drop bears are one of the most fearsome creatures in the Outback. At least, that’s what some would have you believe. The Canberra Times once warned that drop bears in Australia might be lurking in the bush, just waiting for an unsuspecting victim to pass beneath their trees.
Australia’s infamous drop bear legend is more rural country myth than true marsupial menace. However, the legend has persisted in the imaginations of newcomers and tourists who hope to avoid falling victim to the many deadly creatures of the Australian Outback.
Advertisement