Was the Flatwoods Monster an Alien or an Owl?

By: Yara Simón  |  Mar 28, 2025
If cryptids told each other campfire stories, they'd probably be about the Flatwoods Monster. Shutterstock AI / Shutterstock

A mysterious cryptid, an eerie encounter and one of the strangest stories to come out of West Virginia: That sums up the Flatwoods Monster.

The incident took place on September 12, 1952, when a group of residents in Braxton County claimed they saw a bright object cross the sky and land in a nearby field. When they went to investigate, they encountered a towering, otherworldly figure that has since been immortalized as the Braxton County Monster.

Over the years, the legend has grown, attracting curiosity seekers and UFO enthusiasts alike. While there is no scientifically confirmed evidence of the creature’s existence, the story remains a fascinating part of West Virginia folklore. Today, visitors can learn more about the legend at the Flatwoods Monster Museum, where original drawings, shot glasses and T-shirts help keep the mystery alive.

Contents
  1. The Flatwoods Incident: A Night of Terror
  2. What Did They Really See?
  3. The Flatwoods Monster in Pop Culture

The Flatwoods Incident: A Night of Terror

It all started when a group of kids saw a pulsing red light in the distance. Armed with a flashlight, they — along with National Guard member Eugene Lemon — ventured into the woods, only to stumble upon a massive figure.

Some reports say the figure was 10 feet (3 meters) tall. The creature had glowing eyes, claw-like hands and a distinct green monster appearance.

Terrified, Lemon screamed and ran, claiming the creature emitted an eerie hissing sound. The local sheriff and even the Air Force later investigated but found no concrete evidence.

Some skeptics suggested that the sighting might have been a case of mistaken identity, possibly a barn owl perched in a tree.

What Did They Really See?

People have proposed several theories to explain the Flatwoods Monster sighting. Some believe it was an alien from a flying saucer, while others argue it was a combination of natural phenomena.

A popular explanation is that the pulsing red light and bright object crossing the sky were meteors, and the monster itself was nothing more than a startled barn owl.

Despite these explanations, the legend has persisted. The Flatwoods Monster Museum, located near the Braxton County Visitors Center, showcases artifacts, stories and artwork dedicated to the mysterious creature.

The Flatwoods Monster in Pop Culture

Andrew Smith, founder of the Flatwoods Monster Museum, has helped bring more attention to the legend. Smith says:

“The Flatwoods Monster Museum opened in 2018, and ever since then, we’ve been really surprised as to how many people want to come and visit anything dedicated to the Flatwoods Monster. We have folks coming from all over. I would say at least half of the people who come and visit are from out of state. The other half are from in-state.
“I think the interest in the Flatwoods Monster has kind of always been there, but up until pretty recently, there hasn’t been a lot of things that you can visit that have anything to do with the Flatwoods Monster. [The area] where the sighting took place is on private property, so that hasn’t been a magnet to draw people in. So the Monster Museum and the Monster chairs and other businesses in the area who have taken up the monster theme have sort of been able to be a magnet for the Flatwoods Monster and for people interested.”

The Braxton County Monster has become a pop culture icon. You can find the monster’s likeness on different items at the Flatwoods Monster Museum.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

