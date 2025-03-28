Was the Flatwoods Monster an Alien or an Owl?

" " If cryptids told each other campfire stories, they'd probably be about the Flatwoods Monster. Shutterstock AI / Shutterstock

A mysterious cryptid, an eerie encounter and one of the strangest stories to come out of West Virginia: That sums up the Flatwoods Monster.

The incident took place on September 12, 1952, when a group of residents in Braxton County claimed they saw a bright object cross the sky and land in a nearby field. When they went to investigate, they encountered a towering, otherworldly figure that has since been immortalized as the Braxton County Monster.

Over the years, the legend has grown, attracting curiosity seekers and UFO enthusiasts alike. While there is no scientifically confirmed evidence of the creature’s existence, the story remains a fascinating part of West Virginia folklore. Today, visitors can learn more about the legend at the Flatwoods Monster Museum, where original drawings, shot glasses and T-shirts help keep the mystery alive.