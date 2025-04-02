Fur Trout: The Cold, Hard Truth About Furry Fish

By: Ada Tseng  |  Apr 2, 2025
It looks fake because it is. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

Have you ever heard of the fur trout? From the Great Lakes Region to the Arkansas River, surprising reports of these unusual fish (also known as the beaver trout) have fascinated fishermen and cryptid enthusiasts alike for generations.

There is no scientifically confirmed evidence of its existence, but the legend of the fur-bearing trout continues to spread. The creature evolved in stories as a way to explain the mysteries of nature.

Where did the story come from? And how do some claim to have fur-bearing trouts mounted as proof?

Contents
  1. The Origins of the Furry Fish
  2. A Fish That Sheds?
  3. Sightings in the Northern Regions

The Origins of the Furry Fish

The tale of the fur-bearing trout is believed to have originated when Scottish settlers emigrated to North America. Facing the harsh winters of their new land, they shared stories of creatures that had adapted to the frigid northern waters.

Over time, the idea that this fluffy trout owes its survival to a thick coat of fur took hold in local legends. How did these storytellers explain how the fish developed a thick coat of white fur to survive the extreme cold?

One of the more humorous jokes to explain this involves accidentally spilled four jugs of hair tonic into a river, supposedly causing fish to sprout fur.

While some fish do have unusual adaptations for cold water, such as antifreeze proteins in their blood, there’s no known fish species that has evolved a full coat of fur.

A Fish That Sheds?

According to legend, as the weather grows warmer, the fur bearing trout sheds its fur. Much like other furred animals, the fur trout developed this seasonal adaptation, allowing it to thrive in both icy and milder waters.

Sightings in the Northern Regions

Some claim to have reeled in a fully furred fish while ice fishing, only to have it mysteriously disappear before it could be properly examined. Viral social media posts claiming the rediscovery of fur trout have come out of Wyoming.

The folklore is popular in Montana, Wyoming and other Rocky Mountain regions, and Icelandic folklore has its own version of the furry fish, known as the Lodsilungur.

These sighting are all anecdotal, and there has so far been no credible evidence of these sightings. However, that hasn’t stopped people from claiming that fur-bearing trouts mounted in museums, bars and other local establishments are proof of its existence.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

