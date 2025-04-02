Fur Trout: The Cold, Hard Truth About Furry Fish

" " It looks fake because it is. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

Have you ever heard of the fur trout? From the Great Lakes Region to the Arkansas River, surprising reports of these unusual fish (also known as the beaver trout) have fascinated fishermen and cryptid enthusiasts alike for generations.

There is no scientifically confirmed evidence of its existence, but the legend of the fur-bearing trout continues to spread. The creature evolved in stories as a way to explain the mysteries of nature.

Advertisement

Where did the story come from? And how do some claim to have fur-bearing trouts mounted as proof?