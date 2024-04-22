Goatman Legends of Ancient Greece and Modern America

The physical depiction of the Goatman is as varied as the stories about him, but certain eerie features remain consistent across tales. This half man, half goat creature is often described as being 6 to 8 feet tall (1.8 to 2.4 meters tall), casting an imposing and terrifying figure.
His upper body resembles that of a man, muscled and rugged, while his lower body boasts the powerful, fur-covered legs of a goat. Completing this fearsome image are his sharp horns that curve menacingly from his head.
The Goatman's eyes are said to glow with a sinister red hue, which adds to his nightmarish presence. He is typically depicted wielding a large axe, which he is rumored to use with deadly efficiency against those unfortunate enough to encounter him in his domain.
This terrifying visage is often accompanied by an equally unsettling aura of decay and wildness, making the Goatman not only a sight to fear but also a symbol of the raw and untamed forces lurking in the hidden corners of the world.