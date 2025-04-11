Hodag: From Wisconsin Hoax to Best-selling Beast

The story of the Hodag originated in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and it was later was popularized in October 1893 by local prankster Eugene Shepard.

According to the original story, Shepard and his team went deep into the woods, where they found and captured the Hodag.

This terrifying beast was said to be so strong and aggressive that it took multiple men and their hunting dogs to subdue it. Shepard even claimed to display the creature for public viewing, drawing in curious onlookers eager to see the monster firsthand.

However, the story was soon revealed to be a hoax. Shepard had crafted the Hodag from wood and animal hides, using it to prank local residents.

But despite being debunked, the legend only grew, turning the Hodag into one of Wisconsin’s most beloved cryptids.