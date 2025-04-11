Hodag: From Wisconsin Hoax to Best-selling Beast

By: Ada Tseng  |  Apr 11, 2025
The Hodag is a mythical creature that's popped up throughout pop culture. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

If you aren't from Rhinelander, Wisconson, where the Hodag is its official symbol, you might have heard of this mythical creature from "Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated" or J.K. Rowling's book "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Advertisement

Contents
  1. What Is the Hodag?
  2. A 19th Century Hoax
  3. The Hodag as an Official Symbol

What Is the Hodag?

According to the Hodag legend, this beast was said to have the head of a bull, the back of a dinosaur, thick claws, a long tail and an attitude that could scare off even the bravest timber cruiser.

But is there any truth to this wild tale? Let's find out.

Advertisement

A 19th Century Hoax

The story of the Hodag originated in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and it was later was popularized in October 1893 by local prankster Eugene Shepard.

According to the original story, Shepard and his team went deep into the woods, where they found and captured the Hodag.

Advertisement

This terrifying beast was said to be so strong and aggressive that it took multiple men and their hunting dogs to subdue it. Shepard even claimed to display the creature for public viewing, drawing in curious onlookers eager to see the monster firsthand.

However, the story was soon revealed to be a hoax. Shepard had crafted the Hodag from wood and animal hides, using it to prank local residents.

But despite being debunked, the legend only grew, turning the Hodag into one of Wisconsin’s most beloved cryptids.

Advertisement

The Hodag as an Official Symbol

Despite its fictional origins, the Hodag has become an official symbol of Rhinelander. The beast has been embraced by the community, appearing on everything from local signage to sports team mascots. Each year, visitors from around the country join in celebrating the Hodag legend.

The Hodag’s fearsome appearance may have started as a joke, but today, it represents the spirit and creativity of the town.

Advertisement

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...