Do Ningen Lurk in the Icy Waters of the Southern Ocean?

By: Yara Simón  |  Mar 24, 2025
If we saw this in the ocean at night (or anywhere any time, for that matter) we'd conjure up cryptid tales too. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

The Ningen is a creature so strange, so elusive and so deeply mysterious that images of the alleged beings vary immensely. This bizarre, humanoid figure supposedly inhabits Antarctic waters, and over the past few years, reports have surfaced claiming its existence.

Originating in recent history on Japanese internet forums, the story of the Ningen spread like wildfire, making the cryptid a modern legend. Whale research ship crew members have supposedly encountered these smooth, pale creatures, describing their massive bodies, strange limbs, and eerie, human-like features.

It's not rare for island cultures to have tales of aquatic beings that blur the line between fish and human. In Japanese folklore, the Ningen emerges from the icy depths of the Southern Ocean. Read on to learn more about these confounding beasts.

What Do Ningen Look Like?

Some descriptions claim the creature has a humanoid shape, complete with arms and legs, while others suggest its body is more amorphous, shifting with the waves.

Unlike other cryptids, the Ningen's alleged appearance is unsettlingly human-like. Its smooth, pale skin, featureless face and exaggerated limbs tend to break the mold of typical oceanic creatures.

Those who claim to have seen it describe a figure that appears to be neither fully animal nor fully human — a being that lurks just beneath the surface, watching.

Sightings and Stories from the Deep

Reports of the Ningen began surfacing in the past few years, including from Japanese fishing and research vessels.

Crew members on these ships claimed to witness a massive white form moving through the water at night. Some say it resembles an enormous humanoid figure with a rounded head, while others describe it as a featureless, blubbery mass.

Some accounts suggest that both male and female forms exist. While many dismiss these sightings as misidentifications of whales, ice formations or optical illusions, the lack of clear explanation has only fueled the intrigue.

Scientific Explanations and Skepticism

Some cryptid enthusiasts believe that the Ningen is a yet-undiscovered species. Given the vast, unexplored depths of the oceans, they argue it's possible some unknown aquatic life forms have evaded human discovery. After all, there are strange creatures in nature all around the world.

Skeptics argue that you can often attribute the supposed sightings to floating icebergs, large aquatic animals or even tricks of the light.

While you'd struggle to find text on international journals about the Ningen, you might find news outlets occasionally discussing the validity of sightings. For example, a Daily Star article about a supposed sighting featured a quote from Phil Poling, who breaks down urban legends on his Paranormal Breakdown blog.

"The quality of the video is highly suspect as it's highly compressed," he says. "The blotchy pixelation may have been used to cover up bad CGI work."

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

