Do Ningen Lurk in the Icy Waters of the Southern Ocean?

" " If we saw this in the ocean at night (or anywhere any time, for that matter) we'd conjure up cryptid tales too. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

The Ningen is a creature so strange, so elusive and so deeply mysterious that images of the alleged beings vary immensely. This bizarre, humanoid figure supposedly inhabits Antarctic waters, and over the past few years, reports have surfaced claiming its existence.

Originating in recent history on Japanese internet forums, the story of the Ningen spread like wildfire, making the cryptid a modern legend. Whale research ship crew members have supposedly encountered these smooth, pale creatures, describing their massive bodies, strange limbs, and eerie, human-like features.

It's not rare for island cultures to have tales of aquatic beings that blur the line between fish and human. In Japanese folklore, the Ningen emerges from the icy depths of the Southern Ocean. Read on to learn more about these confounding beasts.