The 'Not Deer' Cryptid Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

At first glance, a not deer might seem like any other white-tailed deer grazing in the woods. But look closer, and you might notice its proportions are slightly off.
Maybe its legs are too long, its neck is too thick or its movements are unnervingly stiff. Some reports even describe not deer standing fully upright on their hind legs like a person.
Unlike normal deer, which tend to avoid humans, not deer supposedly lock eyes with people in an almost predatory way. Their forward-facing eyes give them an unnatural, human-like gaze, making encounters especially chilling.