Orang Pendek: New Sumatran Primate or Just Another Cryptid?

Deep within the mountainous forests of Sumatra, locals speak of the orang pendek — a hairy creature walking upright on two legs, blending the traits of both humans and other primates. Described as a short person or hobbit like creature, this elusive figure may be Indonesia’s answer to Bigfoot or the Yeti.

With dozens of orang pendek sightings reported over decades, this bipedal ape has drawn attention from scientists, skeptics, and adventurers alike. Its existence remains unconfirmed, but the case is far from closed.