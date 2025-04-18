Squonk: Cryptid Crybaby With a Damp Disappearing Act

According to written accounts from the early 20th century, the squonk is a small, pig-like animal with an ugly appearance, featuring ill-fitting, warty skin.

It’s said to have a very retiring disposition, generally traveling alone through dark hemlock trees and weeping softly to itself. Its mournful cries leave behind a tear-stained trail, a sorrowful breadcrumb path through the forest.

This tearful creature’s signature move? When frightened or cornered, the squonk dissolves completely into a puddle of its own tears. Some stories even mention salt water bubbles forming where it once stood, as if the animal's sorrow becomes its escape mechanism.

That alone puts it in a whole different league from other creatures of the lumberwoods, like Paul Bunyan’s great blue ox.