Cherokee folklore offers a few perspectives on the Wampus cat. One legend tells of Running Deer, a Cherokee woman who wanted to take down the evil spirit Ew'ah, known as the Spirit of Madness. Running Deer wanted revenge, for she believed the spirit was responsible for driving her husband, Standing Bear, to madness.

Equipped with a booger mask and the spirit of a mountain cat, she surprised and defeated the spirit, becoming the tribe's Spirit-Talker and Home-Protector. Some believe that Running Deer's spirit resides within the Wampus cat, guarding the Cherokee lands against dark forces hidden in the depths of Tanasi.

According to another legend, the creature was once a woman who spied on a sacred ceremony by hiding beneath the pelt of a mountain lion. A medicine man punished the woman by transforming her into a fearsome feline entity: the Wampus cat.