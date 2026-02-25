What Is a Group of Vampires Called? Depends on the Lore

" " The collective noun for vampires depends on how they operate in their particular universe. Ironika / Shutterstock

What is a group of vampires called? The question drifts through horror forums and late-night conversations. One answer is a coven, though some stories use clan or kindred society, depending on the culture of the undead.

In fiction, names matter because they signal power, lineage, and rules.

Advertisement

Unlike real animals, vampires exist in myth and modern nights of urban fantasy. That means writers decide whether these creatures unite as a tight family, a secret society, or something far more chaotic.