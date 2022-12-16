Physicists Make a Splash With a Urinal That Doesn't

At the American Physical Society's Division of Fluid Dynamics meeting in Indianapolis in fall 2022, the team made a splash with a design for a urinal that, well, doesn't. The splashless urinal's shape is inspired by the geometry of a nautilus shell, and prevents droplets from leaving the bowl.

The team identified the need for a better urinal in exactly the way you'd expect. "We are physicists. We use urinals. We all got splashback on our tan pants sometimes and [on our] bare feet in summer, and were embarrassed," says Dr. Zhao Pan, assistant professor of mechanical and mechatronics engineering at the University of Waterloo, via email. He is the head of the lab that created the idea for the new urinal, dubbed the "Nauti-loo."

Droplets don't stay in a typical urinal, explained research assistant Kaveeshan Akan Thurairajah, because "current designs are not optimized to prevent splash, and often have this as an afterthought. You can study science, engineering and mathematics, and head to the bathroom after class and get droplets on your pants. If we can get a man on the moon, a rover on Mars and split the atom, then surely, we can pee without splashing."