T-80 Main Battle Tank Specifications
The T-80 Main Battle Tank was the final link in the evolutionary chain that began with the T-64 and continued through the T-72. Below are the specifications for the T-80 Main Battle Tank.
Date of service: 1980
Country: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics
Type: Main Battle Tank
Dimensions: Length, 6.9 m (22.6 ft); width, 3.6 m (11.8 ft); height, 2.37 m (7.7 ft)
Combat weight: 41,000 kg (45.2 tons)
Engine: Gas turbine engine 985-horsepower multifuel
Armament: One 125mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun; one 7.62mm PKT machine gun; one 12.7mm DShKM machine gun
Crew: 3
Speed: 64 km/h (40 mph)
Range: Unknown
Obstacle/grade performance: Unknown
