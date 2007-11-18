The T-80 Main Battle Tank was an improved model of the T-64/T-72. Note the snorkel tube behind the turret tunnel. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The T-80 Main Battle Tank was the final link in the evolutionary chain that began with the T-64 and continued through the T-72. Below are the specifications for the T-80 Main Battle Tank.

Date of service: 1980

Country: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 6.9 m (22.6 ft); width, 3.6 m (11.8 ft); height, 2.37 m (7.7 ft)

Combat weight: 41,000 kg (45.2 tons)

Engine: Gas turbine engine 985-horsepower multifuel

Armament: One 125mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun; one 7.62mm PKT machine gun; one 12.7mm DShKM machine gun

Crew: 3

Speed: 64 km/h (40 mph)

Range: Unknown

Obstacle/grade performance: Unknown

