How Diesel Locomotives Work

The Layout: Cab and Trucks
Cab
The cab of the locomotive rides on its own suspension system, which helps isolate the engineer from bumps. The seats have a suspension system as well.
Inside the cab there are two seats: one for the engineer and one for the fireman. The engineer has easy access to all of the locomotive's controls; the fireman has just a radio and a brake control. Also inside the car, right in the nose of the locomotive, is a toilet.
Trucks
The trucks are the complete assembly of two axles with wheels, traction motors, gearing, suspension and brakes. We'll discuss these components later.