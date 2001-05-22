How Diesel Locomotives Work

The view from the cab of the locomotive

Mouse over the part labels to see where each is located on the diesel engine.

Cab

The cab of the locomotive rides on its own suspension system, which helps isolate the engineer from bumps. The seats have a suspension system as well.

Inside the cab there are two seats: one for the engineer and one for the fireman. The engineer has easy access to all of the locomotive's controls; the fireman has just a radio and a brake control. Also inside the car, right in the nose of the locomotive, is a toilet.

Trucks

The trucks are the complete assembly of two axles with wheels, traction motors, gearing, suspension and brakes. We'll discuss these components later.