Engines & Equipment

 Should We Be Jittery About Train Travel?

Train crashes are in the news lately, but are our fears justified?

By Stell Simonton Feb 14, 2018

 Who Rides Passenger Trains in the U.S. These Days?

In 2015, the U.S. population numbered 320 million, but less than 10 percent of those people rode the rails. So who does?

By Julia Layton Nov 4, 2016

 A Train That Goes Nowhere Could Change How We Store Energy

Storing renewable, reliable energy is a big challenge, but the ARES company has a novel solution: Use a rock-filled train that doesn't go anywhere.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jun 9, 2016

 As New Personal Transports Arrive, Let's Acknowledge What the Segway Got Right

Though often chided as goofy, the Segway set the stage for the current generation of skateboards, hoverboards and other people-moving tech.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Sep 15, 2015

 How Ramjets Work

Imagine whipping through the sky at thousands of miles per hour. This special type of jet engine can do exactly that.

By Nicholas Gerbis

 How the Hyperloop Works

Ready for a fifth mode of transportation? Elon Musk is. He's sketched out a proposal for a nearly supersonic transportation system that could shoot you from San Francisco to Los Angeles faster than you can watch an episode of "Game of Thrones."

By John Perritano

 8 Benefits of High-speed Trains

One of the key pieces of infrastructure that we could really use in the U.S. is a high speed, efficient, and effective train system.

By Derek Markham, Planet Green

 How does public transportation help the environment?

In January 2004, the citizens of Milan, Italy, were preparing for a strike that would shut down all public transportation. Since an estimated 28 percent of greater Milan’s 3 million populace relied heavily on public transit, the strike meant gridlock for most of the city.

By Jonathan Atteberry

 How Cement Mixers Work

Few are unfamiliar with the mixer trucks that transport concrete from the factory to the construction site. How do they keep that stuff from hardening while they move?

By Eric Baxter

 How Steam Shovels Work

Antique steam shovels can still be found rusting away at old mining sites or painstakingly restored and on display in museums the world over. How much do you know about these mammoth-sized digging tools?

By Akweli Parker

 How Forklifts Work

Forklifts are a necessary tool in most warehouses, shipping depots and manufacturing facilities. In fact, without forklifts, we wouldn't be able to move manufactured goods nearly as efficiently as we do today.

By Christopher Neiger

 Does private transport have a future?

Science-fiction movies like "Minority Report" show people taking individual public transportation to get around the city. Would people ever give up their cars for a less-convenient mode of travel?

By Jonathan Strickland

 How Oil Tankers Work

Oil tankers carry massive amounts of oil, gasoline and other petroleum products between ports. However, crewmembers must guard against explosions, pirates and more.

By Akweli Parker

 How Trains Work

We humans are mobile. Long before flight, FusionMan or even your average automobile arrived on the scene, trains were transporting us all over civilization. How did we get from horse-drawn carts to high-speed trains?

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

 How does a water cannon work?

Before water cannons, firefighters hauled bucket after bucket of water to squelch flames. So why are law enforcement officials grateful for them?

By Robert Lamb

 How Jet Packs Work

We may fantasize about soaring through the sky, but humans aren't aerodynamic creatures. Could human flight be possible with personal jet packs?

By Ed Grabianowski

 What's the Segway recall about?

Segway Inc. announced on Thursday that it's recalling all of the scooters it has sold since the Segway went on the market in 2002.

By Julia Layton

 ATV Factory Tour

What does it take to build an ATV? We visited the Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation ATV factory in Rome, Georgia, to find out.

 How Radial Engines Work

A radial engine has a unique setup that makes it ideal for certain applications. Find out what makes radial engines different, how they operate and where they're used.

By Marshall Brain

 How Elevators Work

In action movies, elevators regularly plummet to the basement, landing in a spectacular ball of fire. Is this possible? There are some sophisticated engineering techniques at work behind every elevator ride you take.

By Tom Harris

 How Escalators Work

You probably ride escalators all the time, but do you know how they move, and flatten, and keep the handrail in synch with the steps? Find out exactly what is going on inside an escalator.

By Tom Harris

 How Segways Work

At first glance, it looks like a high-tech scooter. But people who have tried out the Segway claim that it is much, much more. Find out what's going on inside the Segway and what makes it so unique.

By Tom Harris

 How Fire Engines Work

We see them all the time, but do you ever think about everything these machines do? A fire engine is a combination personnel carrier, tool box and water tanker. Learn all about this amazing 3-in-1 machine.

By Kevin Bonsor

 How Hydraulic Cranes Work

Hydraulic cranes perform seemingly impossible tasks, lifting 70-ton objects with absolute ease. See the simple design behind the Herculean results.

By Kevin Bonsor

 How Caterpillar Skid Steer Loaders & Multi Terrain Loaders Work

You know those loaders used in construction and landscaping that dig up and pick up EVERYTHING? Learn how these incredible machines work!

By Karim Nice