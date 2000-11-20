How Gear Ratios Work

Understanding the concept of the gear ratio is easy if you understand the concept of the circumference of a circle. Keep in mind that the circumference of a circle is equal to the diameter of the circle multiplied by Pi (Pi is equal to 3.14159...). Therefore, if you have a circle or a gear with a diameter of 1 inch, the circumference of that circle is 3.14159 inches.

The following figure shows how the circumference of a circle with a diameter of 1.27 inches is equal to a linear distance of 4 inches:

Advertisement

This content is not compatible on this device.

Let's say that you have another circle whose diameter is 0.635 inches (1.27 inches / 2), and you roll it in the same way as in this figure. You'll find that, because its diameter is half of the circle's in the figure, it has to complete two full rotations to cover the same 4-inch line. This explains why two gears, one half as big as the other, have a gear ratio of 2:1. The smaller gear has to spin twice to cover the same distance covered when the larger gear spins once.

Most gears that you see in real life have teeth. The teeth have three advantages: